2019 Lexus IS 300 F SPORT Black Line Special Edition

Available on both the rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive IS 300 F SPORT models, the Black Line Special Edition has several exterior features that set it apart from the standard IS 300. Most notable are the 18-inch, split spoke wheels with a "black vapor chrome" finish, a technology shared with the wheels on the flagship LS sedan. To complement the darker wheels, the Black Line Special Edition also comes equipped with black side mirrors regardless of body color. There are three exterior color options to choose from: Ultra White, Obsidian and Atomic Silver.

To give the interior the mark of a true Special Edition, all Black Line models come with black Nuluxe seats with red accents on the side bolsters and seat cushions. There are additional red accent panels on each side of the center stack along with contrasting red stitching on the seats, center console and armrests. Also included is a heated, black wood-trimmed steering wheel that features distinctive shades of black that were created by a Japanese calligraphy shop dedicated to perfecting ink for more than 200 years. All Black Line models come equipped with Navigation and triple beam LED headlamps.

Rear-wheel drive versions of the IS 300 Black Line Special Edition are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that sends up to 241-horsepower through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive version of the Black Line Special Edition uses a 3.5-liter V6 with 260-hp and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Production of the 2019 IS 300 Black Line Special Edition started in early February, so dealers will have examples in showrooms starting in March.

Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models.

