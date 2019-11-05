2019 Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode Innovation & Patent Review: 255,769 Battery Patent Documents & Patent Portfolios by 34 Key Companies
Nov 05, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This review discusses options that are evaluated by key lithium-ion industry players to synthesize high energy negative electrode materials and corresponding electrodes according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.
Key Highlights
The review highlights how innovation leaders combine many different process steps to obtain high performing materials and batteries. Many other players can learn based on this review which crucial parts of the innovation puzzle they have been considering to an insufficient extent thus far.
The authors of this review have prior hands-on' R&D and commercial experience in the Li-ion battery materials industry.
Scope
- 255,769 battery patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and April 2019 have been screened using a machine learning approach (commercial relevance in the context of Li-ion battery anodes).
- The resulting ranking includes 296 companies.
- Patent portfolios by 34 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 17 decision trees that illustrate 106 different technical choices made by high energy material and Li-ion battery manufacturers.
- 3-5 key patents by another 51 companies are listed.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- About the Authors
- Introduction
- Focus of this Review
- Li-Ion Battery Cell Components
- Replacement of Graphite with Higher Energy Materials
- Decision Tree for High Energy Negative Electrodes
- Chemical Composition (Core)
- SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Synthetic Processes
- SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Coatings
- Lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2)
- Functionalization of Carbon-Coated SiOX (0 < X < 2)
- SiOX (0 < X < 2) Composites
- Nano-Si - Synthetic Processes
- Nano-Si - Coatings
- Coating of Carbon with Si
- Si-C Composites - Synthetic Processes
- Si-C Composites - Precursors
- Si-C Composites - Binders/Dispersants
- Si Alloys - Elemental Composition/Coatings
- Carbon Additives for Negative Electrodes
- Binders for Negative Electrodes
- High Energy Electrode Designs & Fabrication Methods
- Predictions
- Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents
- Anode Material Suppliers
- Shin-Etsu - Japan
- Shanshan - China
- Hitachi/Maxell - Japan
- Datong Xincheng - China
- Kuraray - Japan
- BTR - China
- Mitsubishi Chemical - Japan
- Umicore - Belgium
- Showa Denko - Japan
- Wacker - Germany
- XFH - China
- Dongguan Kaijin - China
- Nanograf/SiNode/JNC - USA/Japan
- Posco - Korea
- Hunan Shinzoom/Hunan Xingcheng/Hunan Zhongke - China
- Shenzhen Sinuo - China
- 3M - USA
- BASF/enerG2/Toda Kogyo/Sion Power - Germany/USA/Japan
- IMERYS Graphite & Carbon - France/Switzerland
- Nexeon - Great Britain
- Sila Nanotechnologies - USA
- Paraclete (Kratos) - USA
- SJ Advanced Materials - Korea
- Elkem - Norway
- OneD Material - USA
- Lithium-Ion Battery Producers/Developers & Automotive Suppliers
- Toyota - Japan
- LG Chemical - Korea
- Hefei Guoxuan - China
- Samsung - Korea
- Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) - China
- BYD - China
- StoreDot - Israel
- Amprius - USA/China
- Enevate - USA
- Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance
- Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation
- List of Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Amprius
- BASF
- BTR
- BYD
- CATL
- Datong Xincheng
- Dongguan Kaijin
- Elkem
- enerG2
- Enevate
- Hefei Guoxuan
- Hitachi Chemical
- IMERYS
- JNC
- Kuraray
- LG Chemical
- Maxell
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Nanograf
- Nexeon
- OneD Material
- Panasonic
- Paraclete
- Posco
- Samsung
- Shanshan
- Shenzhen Sinuo
- Shin-Etsu
- Shinzoom
- Showa Denko
- Sila Nanotechnologies
- SJ Advanced Materials
- StoreDot
- Toyota
- Umicore
- Wacker
- XFH
