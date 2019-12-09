2019 Manufacturing Research Review: Industry is Growing at a Rate of 3% Over Year on Year Contributing 30% to the Global GDP

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global manufacturing industry is growing at a healthy rate of 3% over year on year contributing 30% to the global GDP



New technologies like automation, 3D printing and surge in automobile and electronics production has elevated the manufacturing industry up to a higher level. The ability to 3D print metal materials is one of the most exciting ongoing development in the field of additive manufacturing.



Metal 3D printing process uses no tooling, is almost fully automated, and adds rather than removes material to allow for more optimized geometries. This makes metal 3D printing especially suitable for parts that might be traditionally very difficult or expensive to manufacture, including legacy parts, line automation tools, and functional cast prototypes manufacturing.



Moreover, 3D printing and advanced self-healing material markets are influencing manufacturing processes to advance in automotive, defense and aerospace industries. Increasing motor vehicle production across the globe, presents huge opportunities for the global self-healing material market in the automotive segment. This is attributed to the fact that self-healing materials decrease wear, friction and energy consumption and enhance fuel savings. Correspondingly, this helps substantially reduce CO2 emissions.



The trend of increasing motor vehicle manufacturing is expected to continue till 2024. This is attributed to significant research and development spending in the automotive sector.



For instance, according to International Republican Institute (IRI), the top 156 companies focused on automobiles and parts invested $133.39 billion (107.8 billion) in the research and development of automobiles in 2015. Hence, the trend of increasing motor vehicle production is considered one of the crucial factors in calculating market revenues through 2024.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Composite Fabrication Technologies: Global Markets to 2023 (MFG054A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Composite Manufacturing Processes

End-Use Sectors and Applications

Geographical Segments

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Pipes for Agricultural and Municipal Sectors: Global Markets to 2023 (MFG064A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Summary and Highlights

Piping Industry Overview

Historical Perspective

The Pipe Industry

Chapter 4 Maritime Engines: Global Markets and Technologies to 2024 (MFG060A)

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Definition of Maritime and Marine Engines

Summary of Maritime Engine Technologies and Applications Considered

Maritime Engines: A Brief History

Maritime Engine Technologies and Capacities

Applications

Fuel Source

Critical Regulatory Considerations

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 5 Dredging Equipment: Global Markets and Technologies (MFG061A)

Market and Technology Background

What is Dredging?

What is a Dredger?

Summary of Dredge Technologies and Applications Considered

Dredges: A Brief History

Dredge Technologies and Capacities

Applications

Regulatory Considerations

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 6 Global Self-healing Material Market (MFG073A)

Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Market Potential

Investment Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Compliances

Innovations and Advancements

Market Trends

Industry Growth Drivers

Chapter 7 Global Markets for 3D Printing (MFG074A)

Summary and Highlights

3D Printing: Market Overview

Definition

Basic Principles

History of 3D Printing

Advantages and Limitations of 3D Printing versus Traditional Manufacturing

3D Printing End Users and Applications

Global Market Size and Composition, 2018-2024

Chapter 8 Automotive Components: A Research Outlook (MFG069A)

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Introduction

Automotive Industry Outlook

Current Trends in the Automotive Component Industry

Upcoming Technologies



