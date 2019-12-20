2019 Marks a Milestone for Give an Hour

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Give an Hour – a national nonprofit founded in 2005 to provide pro-bono mental health services to veterans, military and their loved ones – announced today that the Give an Hour licensed mental health provider network has just exceeded 300,000 hours of free care, valued at over $30 million.

"Give an Hour is so grateful to our provider network, our volunteers, and our donors who made this possible. Through their dedication and support, we are able to provide services to those who may not otherwise receive it," said Randy Phelps, Ph.D., and CEO of Give an Hour. "It's especially meaningful that we reached this milestone during the holiday season!"

Give an Hour providers are licensed mental health professionals who have agreed to provide services in their areas of expertise. They generously donate one hour per week for a year to provide mental health support at no charge to our clients.

Services include face-to-face counseling, phone support, video counseling, and outreach to the community.

In 2015, Give an Hour expanded its mental health services to address the needs of other populations including at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Because of the expertise and dedication of our volunteer providers, Give an Hour has the capacity to help those who are experiencing grief, loss, and anxiety.

"Emotional suffering is part of our experience as human beings, and one in four of us has a mental health condition," said Phelps. "We encourage everyone to pay attention to their emotional well-being, which is just as important as our physical well-being."

Give an Hour has received the 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar .

Give an Hour has been rated a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator .

About Give an Hour®

Founded in 2005, Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Give an Hour has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of 4,500 licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 300,000 hours of support to those in need.

Media Contact:

Sally Charney

Phone: 703-582-6672

Email: scharney@giveanhour.org

Related Links

Give an Hour

SOURCE Give an Hour