2019 Medical Wearables Trends Report
Nov 22, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Wearables: Beyond FitBit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry, which has gained momentum in the last five years. The report showcases the trends that are in vogue, the regions that are growing, the various types of fitness wearables available and the potential of the industry to provide solutions for a large population. The penetration in the most developed market is under 12%, hereby offering an opportunity for further expansion even in developed markets.
As with any growing industry, there are bound to be challenges. The report also looks at some of those. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the Fitness Wearables industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier.
The impetus for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast this sector can be while showcasing how the opportunities it presents are continuously evolving.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for medical wearables beyond FitBit
- Discussion about what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used
- Outlining factors such as compliance of patients with the treatment options provided by healthcare experts, developing a closer relationship with the physician, offering preventative and healthy habits and treatments to patients, enhancing lifestyle and awareness of patients that are fueling the growth of healthcare consumerism
- Data corresponding to unit shipments of medical wearable devices categorized as wrist-worn wearables, ear-worn wearables (excluding basic Bluetooth headphones), and connected clothing
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Information Sources
- Analyst's Credentials
- What are Fitness Wearables?
Is This Part of a Larger Trend of Wearables?
- Outside-Logistics and Navigation
- Cities-Public Health and Transportation
- Vehicles
- Homes
- Office Security and Energy
- Factory
- Retail
- Offsite
- Human-Health and Fitness
How Much Do We Know about the Medical Grade Wearables Sector?
Where Are Fitness Wearables Likely to be Worn?
- The Head and Eyes
- The Ear
- The Body
- Arms and Legs
- The Wrist and Ankle
What Does My Fitness Wearable Measure? Is it Useful?
- Steps
- Distance Traveled
- Floors Climbed
- Calories Burned
- Active Minutes
- Specific Exercise Routine
- Sleep Time and Sleep Quality
- Heart Rate
- Scores and Levels
What Are Fitness Wearables Evolving Into?
- Smartwatches
- Smart Earphones
- Smart Glasses
- Smart Clothing
- Sports Tracking
Who Are the Customers here? How Can They be Classified?
- By Age
- By Commitment Level
Can We Have Some Product Buyer Insights?
- Primary Research-The Naysayers
- Primary Research-Those Who Said Aye
- Are There Any Patents Here? Who Owns Them?
- Where's the Funding Flowing From?
How Did the Market Change These Last Few Years? Are the Biggies Holding On?
- Smartwatches
- Fitness Trackers
- In Terms of Sales
How are the Geographic Regions Reacting? Anyone Apart from North America?
- What Are the New Developments? Where Are We Headed?
- What Are the Corporate Players Doing?
- The Big Three
- The Rest of the Pack
- Watch Makers
- Sports Brands
- Conclusion
