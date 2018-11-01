2019 Motorcycle Rallies in Daytona Beach

About the Daytona Beach Area, Bike Week and Biketoberfest®

Discover Daytona Beach and its surrounding area, a resurging destination along Florida's East Coast comprising eight distinct communities. Daytona Bike Week has been a tradition since the inaugural running of the Daytona 200 in 1937. Biketoberfest® has drawn thousands of riders to this rally every October since 1993. Recognized worldwide for these and other events including the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway – the 'World Center of Racing' - Daytona Beach also claims the headquarters of LPGA and NASCAR. With more than 12,000 rooms and 200 hotels, the destination offers a wide range of accommodations from 4-star resorts, hotels, B&Bs, campgrounds and everything in between. With 23 miles of world-famous beaches and so much more, it's no surprise the area was ranked #1 in Travel Channel's "Top 10 Attractions in Florida", and one the "10 Most Affordable Beach Vacations on Florida's East Coast" by TripAdvisor. Visit OfficialBikeWeek.com and Biketoberfest.org.

