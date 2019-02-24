2019 MPTF 'Night Before' Host Committee Members George Clooney, Glenn Close, Leonardo Dicaprio, Regina King, Rami Malek, And More Attend 17th Annual Fundraiser In Support Of MPTF

Attending guests included Malin Akerman, Joe Alwyn, Anthony Anderson, Yalitza Aparicio, Awkwafina, Billy Baldwin, Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Camilla Belle, Greg Berlanti, Chadwick Boseman, Julie Bowen, Amy Brenneman, Billy Brown, Dan Bucatinsky, Mark Burnett, Ty Burrell, Ross Butler, Linda Cardellini, Anthony Carrigan, Erika Christensen, Ciara, Chase Crawford, Terry Crews, Darren Criss, Rory Culkin, Josh Dallas, Viola Davis, Nina Dobrev, Adam Driver, Winston Duke, Ava DuVernay, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans, Patrick Fabian, Taissa Farmiga, Fortune Feimster, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, America Ferrera, Andy Garcia, Danny Glover, Henry Golding, Meagan Good, Ginnifer Goodwin, Topher Grace, Kat Graham, Kelsey Grammar, Max Greenfield, Jonathan Groff, Danai Gurira, Savannah Guthrie, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden, Ben Hardy, Laura Harrier, Patricia Heaton, Christina Hendricks, Sam Heughan, Cheryl Hines, Julianne Hough, Nicholas Hoult, Vanessa Hudgens, Samuel L. Jackson, Gillian Jacobs, Jake Johnson, Michael B. Jordan,

Mindy Kaling, Zoe Kazan, Machine Gun Kelly, Keegan-Michael Key, Jaime King, Heidi Klum, T.R. Knight, Nick Kroll, Christine Lahti, Sanaa Lathan, KiKi Layne, Gwilym Lee, Spike Lee, Allen Leech, Judith Light, Hamish Linklater, Zoe Lister-Jones, Diego Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Danielle Macdonald, Andie MacDowell, Joel Madden, Ashley Madekwe, Jason Mantzoukas, Joe Mazello, Katherine McNamara, Helen Mirren, Shay Mitchell, Natalie Morales, Stephen Moyer, Carey Mulligan, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Christopher Nolan, Chord Overstreet, Adam Pally, Barbara Palvin, Anna Paquin, Zac Posen, Jack Quaid, Zachary Quinto, Lily Rabe, June Diane Raphael, Nikki Reed, Retta, Nicole Richie, Jason Ritter, Emma Roberts, Brit Robertson, Robbie Rogers, Ray Romano, Meg Ryan, Halston Sage, Rosa Salazar, Nico Santos, Ted Sarandos, Paul Scheer, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Ian Somerhalder, Abigail Spencer, Destry Allyn Spielberg, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Lakeith Stanfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Sydney Sweeney, Taylor Swift, Jessica Szohr, Maura Tierney, Lorraine Toussaint, Michelle Trachtenberg, Gabrielle Union, Milo Ventimiglia, Diane Warren, Dominic West, Ed Westwick, Mae Whitman, Russell Wilson, Ali Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

This year's generous presenting sponsors included Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, L'Oréal USA, Target, The Hollywood Reporter, Yahoo!, and YouTube. The event was held at Fox Studios, where Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo provided specialty foods for the guests.

"We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Presenting Sponsors and donors for making the 'Night Before' an amazing evening, one that once again brings the industry together in the spirit of a community that truly takes care of its own," said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of the MPTF Foundation.

The 'Night Before,' held annually the night before the Academy Awards® has become one of the most coveted invitations in town since its inception in 2003.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 80,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, improving the air travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. Delta serves nearly 200 million people every year, taking customers across its industry-leading global network to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries with more than 5,000 daily departures and as many as 15,000 affiliated departures including the premier SkyTeam alliance. Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide. Delta operates hubs and key markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo-Narita. Delta has been recognized as a Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the eighth time in nine years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented eight consecutive years and for 2018 was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Worldwide. As an employer, Delta has been regularly awarded top honors from organizations like Glassdoor and recognized as a top workplace for women and members of the military. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the "World's Greatest Leaders" by Fortune magazine in 2018. Giving back is core to Delta's culture. The airline contributes one percent of its net income to charitable organizations each year and starting April 1, Delta employees will be paid for a day of service when they volunteer with a 501(c)(3) or equivalent international nonprofit organization of their choice through The Great Delta Give-Back. More about Delta can be found on the Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 30 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 21 American brands: AcneFree, Ambi, Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Pureology, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.

Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the entertainment industry's flagship media brand. With in-depth reporting, analysis, unparalleled access, world-class photography and video, and feature exclusives, The Hollywood Reporter is the definitive source for breaking entertainment and business news. THR was nominated in 2017 and 2018 for a Webby in the magazine website category, topped the 2018 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards with 11 wins, the most of any publication, and in 2019 was nominated for two National Magazine Awards, including one for general excellence, by the American Society of Magazine Editors. THR's platforms include an award-winning weekly magazine, dynamic web and mobile sites, video series, a huge social media footprint, and glittery year-round events.

The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group reaches more than 40 million (Q2 2018 Monthly Avg.) U.S. users a month online per ComScore, with a social footprint of more than 36 million, ranking number 18 among comScore entertainment properties in July 2018, delivering news to an audience of industry power players and consumers deeply invested in entertainment content.

Follow The Hollywood Reporter on Twitter @thr, on Facebook at facebook.com/HollywoodReporter, on Instagram @hollywoodreporter, and on Snapchat at thrsnaps.

Verizon Communication Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. is headquartered in New York City. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, Techcrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

YouTube

Launched in May 2005, YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share, and build community through our stories. YouTube is a Google company.

About MPTF

MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) supports the entertainment community in living and aging well, with dignity and purpose, and in helping each other in times of need.

What began almost 100 years ago as the Motion Picture Relief Fund has, today, flourished into MPTF, a comprehensive service organization that remains at the core of the entertainment industry.

MPTF belongs to everyone in the entertainment business and its successes are embodied in the spirit of stepping up and giving back. With the engagement and generosity of thousands of people from within the entertainment industry community, MPTF serves thousands in the entertainment community each year with financial assistance, social services, and retirement living.

The entertainment industry has a longtime history of taking care of its own like no other industry in the world. People are at the heart of what MPTF does each day, and it is the extraordinary generosity of countless donors, families, and volunteers that enables the organization to deliver services to industry members in need.

To learn more, visit mptf.com, Facebook.com/mptf, Twitter.com/mptf, and Instagram @MPTF.

