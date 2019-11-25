2019 Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Research Review

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nanotechnology with a combination of nanofiber materials is gaining rapid momentum in the global market.Nanofibers are used primarily in various membrane-based technologies.



These technologies find their main fields of application in water and wastewater treatment, chemical processing, environmental remediation, oil and energy, food and beverage production, and life science.



Particularly in the plastic industry, the use of nanofibers as reinforcing agents for polymeric compounds is increasing at a very healthy pace, driven by the demand for new materials that are flexible and, at the same time, lightweight and strong. Also, in the life-science sector, there has been growing interest in the development of three-dimensional biocompatible materials that act as supporting structures to promote the growth of new cells and the engineering of tissue.



Geographically, China is one of the biggest markets for nanotechnology and advanced materials and companies are looking forward to expanding their business in China as well as the Asia-Pacific region.For instance, in April 2019, Toray Industries, one of the leading players in nanofiber materials, announced a plan to establish a manufacturing facility for microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis membranes in Foshan, China.



Toray is already serving the fast-growing Chinese market by providing various types of membranes for water purification, desalination, and wastewater treatment.



