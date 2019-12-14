2019 National Wreaths Across America Day Sees the Placement of 2.2 Million Veterans' Wreaths at 2,158 Participating Cemeteries

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on National Wreaths Across America Day at 2,158 participating locations nationwide, grateful Americans in every state volunteered to help place 2.2 million veterans' wreaths on the headstones of our nation's heroes, saying each name out loud. At Arlington National Cemetery, in spite of rain and cold, more than 38,000 volunteers placed 254,000 wreaths.

Nearly 600 truckloads of wreaths were transported across the country through a network of hundreds of volunteer drivers, donated trucking services and fuel, and countless hours of dedicated volunteers committed to the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

"The theme for Wreaths Across America this year has been 'everyone plays a part,' and I am reminded daily how true this statement really is," said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. "As we grow to include new communities and honor and remember more veterans each year, it is clear, there is no role too small. We are grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support across the country."

Each live, balsam veteran's wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation, donated by a private citizen or organization and placed on the graves by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families. Volunteers are asked to say the name of the veteran out loud when placing a wreath to ensure their memory lives on.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,000 cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

