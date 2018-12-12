2019 New Years Eve with Chuckie at The Gallery Dream Downtown

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCNewYears.com invites you to celebrate New Year's Eve with internationally renowned DJ, producer and Latin Grammy nominee, Chuckie. The event will take place at The Gallery inside the Dream Downtown, starting at 8pm on Monday, December 31st, 2018.

The "King of Mixing" will be performing a NYC exclusive one and a half hour Hip-Hop set from 11:30pm to 1am as well as a live countdown of the NYE balldrop.

Party this New Years Eve with DJ Chuckie at the Gallery inside the Dream Downtown hotel in the meatpacking district.

Admission to the event includes a 4.5-hour premium open bar from 8pm to 12:30am and limited VIP table packages are available

Tickets for this event can be purchased on www.NYCNewYears.com or by calling 646.205.7600

Dream Downtown is a luxurious, boutique hotel located in New York City's famed Meatpacking District.

The Gallery, is a spacious ballroom that boasts over 4,300 square feet of event space and includes a state of the art sound and lighting system, comfortable lounge seating and multiple bars. The space has played host to endless high profile events including New York Fashion Week shows, The New York Food & Wine Festival, and concerts by Chromeo and The Kills.

The Gallery at Dream Downtown is located at 355 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011.

Media contact:

John Nova

646-205-7600

SOURCE NYCNewYears.com

Related Links

http://www.NYCNewYears.com

