2019 NPC National Bodybuilding Championships to Take Over Miami November 22nd & 23rd

2019 NPC National Bodybuilding Championships Starting November 6th in Miami will be one of the hottest weekends yet as the nation's top- muscled bodybuilders, hot-bodied bikini contestants and chiseled physique competitors head to South Florida for the highest ranked and most important and significant event of the year sanctioned by the "National Physique Committee" (NPC). This annual national event will be hosted at the James L. Knight Center inside the Hyatt Regency Miami (400 SW 2nd Avenue) on November 22nd & 23rd. Watch NPC Championship Event Preview Here: http://bit.ly/2019NPCpreview

National titles and pro-competitive status will be awarded, which will allow the athletes to compete on the IFBB Pro League Tour. The foremost athletes in each competitive division, including: men's & women's bodybuilding, women's bikini and figure, men's & women's physique, and men's classic physique, will be judged on a variety of criteria. It is anticipated that many winners from this event will gain IFBB pro status and will be on the Pro Olympia stages in 2020.

This event, produced by New York's Stonecutter Event Promotions Inc., attracts over 1,000 competitors from the 50 states as well as top celebrities and athletes from the NFL, NBA, NFL, MLB & UFC, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Alex Rodriguez. The 2019 NPC National Bodybuilding Championships is sponsored by the leading brands in physical fitness including: Limitless, Beyond Raw, GNC, ProTan®, SteelFit®, Cynthia-James.com, NPC News Online, and Reset Bioscience.

Event tickets are available Ticketmaster locations (www.ticketmaster.com), in person at the James L. Knight Center's Box Office (305-416-5978). Athlete information and spectator tickets are available at http://www.NationalBodybuilding.com

Schedule of Events:

FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 22nd Starting at 10am

NPC Nationals Friday Prejudging:

• Men's Bodybuilding (7 classes)

• Women's Physique (4 classes)

• Classic Physique (4 classes)

• Women's Bikini (8 classes)

SATURDAY AM – NOVEMBER 23rd, Starting at 8am

NPC Nationals Saturday Prejudging:

• Women's Bodybuilding (4 classes)

• Men's Physique (8 classes)

• Women's Figure (6 classes)

SATURDAY PM – NOVEMBER 23rd, Starting at 5pm

NPC Nationals Saturday: ALL FINALS:

• Women's Bodybuilding - Class Awards & Overall

• Figure - Class Awards & Overall

• Men's Physique - Class Awards & Overall

• Women's Physique - Class Awards & Overall

• Classic Physique - Class Awards & Overall

• Bikini - Class Awards & Overall

• Men's Bodybuilding - Class Awards & Overall

