2019 Odds to Win a Championship

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With another Boston team crowned as a champion,  the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com have fresh odds on which cities will get to experience championship joy in the year ahead.  Not surprisingly, the Bay Area listed at 1/2 is the overwhelming favorite to capture at least one championship, while odds for Los Angeles (3/2), Boston (2/1) and New York (7/2) are also very good.  In contrast, parade organizers in Miami (55/1), Phoenix (60/1) and Detroit (70/1) can take the year off. 

Here's a look at the current odd on "cities" capturing a championship for the 2018-19 NBA and NHL seasons, the 2019 MLB season and the 2020 Super Bowl from the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com.

SBD 2019 CITY PROPS

  1. Bay Area (Oakland/SF/SJ): 1/2
  2. Los Angeles: 3/2
  3. Boston: 2/1
  4. New York/NJ: 7/2
  5. Tampa Bay: 9/2 
  6. Milwaukee/GB: 9/2
  7. KC /St Louis: 9/2
  8. Philadelphia: 5/1
  9. Toronto: 5/1
  10. Chicago: 11/2
  11. Houston: 11/2
  12. Washington/Maryland: 6/1
  13. Pittsburgh: 13/2
  14. Tennessee: 10/1
  15. Cleveland: 11/1
  16. Minneapolis: 11/1
  17. Atlanta: 23/2
  18. Dallas: 12/1
  19. Carolina: 19/1
  20. Denver: 21/1
  21. Miami: 55/1
  22. Phoenix: 60/1
  23. Detroit: 70/1

CITY-SPECIFIC ODDS (Odds to be the next team from the "city" to win a championship)

Atlanta

  1. Braves: 4/5
  2. Falcons: 9/5
  3. Hawks: 21/2

 Bay Area (Oakland/SF/SJ)

  1. Warriors: 1/4
  2. Sharks: 12/1
  3. 49ers: 22/1
  4. A's: 30/1
  5. Giants: 30/1
  6. Raiders: 61/1

Boston

  1. Red Sox: 3/2
  2. Celtics: 3/1
  3. Patriots: 7/2
  4. Bruins: 13/2

North Carolina

  1. Hurricanes: 5/4
  2. Panthers: 4/3
  3. Hornets: 7/1

Chicago

  1. Cubs: 8/5
  2. Bears: 7/2
  3. White Sox: 4/1
  4. Blackhawks: 6/1
  5. Bulls: 20/1

Cleveland

  1. Browns: 10/9
  2. Indians: 4/3
  3. Cavaliers: 19/2

Dallas

  1. Cowboys: 9/5
  2. Mavericks: 7/3
  3. Stars: 5/2
  4. Rangers 16/1

Denver

  1. Rockies: 3/2
  2. Nuggets: 5/2
  3. Avalanche: 5/1
  4. Broncos: 6/1

Detroit

  1. Red Wings: 13/7
  2. Tigers: 3/1
  3. Pistons: 7/2
  4. Lions: 9/2

DC/Maryland

  1. Nationals 2/1
  2. Capitals: 7/3
  3. Ravens: 9/2
  4. Redskins: 13/1
  5. Wizards: 13/1
  6. Orioles: 24/1

Houston

  1. Astros: 2/3
  2. Rockets: 5/2
  3. Texans: 15/2

Los Angeles

  1. Dodgers: 3/1
  2. Lakers: 7/2
  3. Rams: 11/2
  4. Chargers: 7/1
  5. Angels: 9/1
  6. Clippers: 18/1
  7. Ducks: 19/1
  8. Kings: 19/1

Miami

  1. Heat: 8/5
  2. Panthers: 11/5
  3. Marlins: 5/1
  4. Dolphins: 7/1

Milwaukee /Green Bay

  1. Bucks: 3/2
  2. Packers: 8/5
  3. Brewers: 7/2

Missouri (KC/St. Louis)

  1. Chiefs: 3/2
  2. Cardinals: 13/7
  3. Blues: 5/1
  4. Royals: 11/1

Minneapolis

  1. Wild: 9/4
  2. Vikings: 7/3
  3. Twins: 4/1
  4. T-Wolves: 4/1

 New York/NJ

  1. Yankees: 10/7
  2. Mets: 9/2
  3. Islanders: 10/1
  4. Giants: 12/1
  5. Devils: 14/1
  6. Rangers: 15/1
  7. Jets: 17/1
  8. Nets: 35/1
  9. Knicks: 39/1

Philadelphia

  1. 76ers: 7/3
  2. Phillies: 5/2
  3. Eagles: 13/4
  4. Flyers: 9/2

Pittsburgh

  1. Penguins: 4/5
  2. Steelers: 2/1
  3. Pirates: 8/1

Phoenix

  1. Diamondbacks: 2/1
  2. Coyotes: 5/2
  3. Cardinals: 7/2
  4. Suns: 5/1

Tampa Bay

  1. Lightning: 3/4
  2. Devil Rays: 2/1
  3. Buccaneers: 10/1

Tennessee

  1. Predators: 4/5
  2. Titans: 3/1
  3. Grizzlies: 4/1

Toronto

  1. Leafs: 3/4
  2. Raptors: 2/1
  3. Blue Jays: 9/1

