2019 Odds to Win a Championship

Feb 06, 2019, 13:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With another Boston team crowned as a champion, the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com have fresh odds on which cities will get to experience championship joy in the year ahead. Not surprisingly, the Bay Area listed at 1/2 is the overwhelming favorite to capture at least one championship, while odds for Los Angeles (3/2), Boston (2/1) and New York (7/2) are also very good. In contrast, parade organizers in Miami (55/1), Phoenix (60/1) and Detroit (70/1) can take the year off.
Here's a look at the current odd on "cities" capturing a championship for the 2018-19 NBA and NHL seasons, the 2019 MLB season and the 2020 Super Bowl from the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com.
SBD 2019 CITY PROPS
- Bay Area (Oakland/SF/SJ): 1/2
- Los Angeles: 3/2
- Boston: 2/1
- New York/NJ: 7/2
- Tampa Bay: 9/2
- Milwaukee/GB: 9/2
- KC /St Louis: 9/2
- Philadelphia: 5/1
- Toronto: 5/1
- Chicago: 11/2
- Houston: 11/2
- Washington/Maryland: 6/1
- Pittsburgh: 13/2
- Tennessee: 10/1
- Cleveland: 11/1
- Minneapolis: 11/1
- Atlanta: 23/2
- Dallas: 12/1
- Carolina: 19/1
- Denver: 21/1
- Miami: 55/1
- Phoenix: 60/1
- Detroit: 70/1
CITY-SPECIFIC ODDS (Odds to be the next team from the "city" to win a championship)
Atlanta
- Braves: 4/5
- Falcons: 9/5
- Hawks: 21/2
Bay Area (Oakland/SF/SJ)
- Warriors: 1/4
- Sharks: 12/1
- 49ers: 22/1
- A's: 30/1
- Giants: 30/1
- Raiders: 61/1
Boston
- Red Sox: 3/2
- Celtics: 3/1
- Patriots: 7/2
- Bruins: 13/2
North Carolina
- Hurricanes: 5/4
- Panthers: 4/3
- Hornets: 7/1
Chicago
- Cubs: 8/5
- Bears: 7/2
- White Sox: 4/1
- Blackhawks: 6/1
- Bulls: 20/1
Cleveland
- Browns: 10/9
- Indians: 4/3
- Cavaliers: 19/2
Dallas
- Cowboys: 9/5
- Mavericks: 7/3
- Stars: 5/2
- Rangers 16/1
Denver
- Rockies: 3/2
- Nuggets: 5/2
- Avalanche: 5/1
- Broncos: 6/1
Detroit
- Red Wings: 13/7
- Tigers: 3/1
- Pistons: 7/2
- Lions: 9/2
DC/Maryland
- Nationals 2/1
- Capitals: 7/3
- Ravens: 9/2
- Redskins: 13/1
- Wizards: 13/1
- Orioles: 24/1
Houston
- Astros: 2/3
- Rockets: 5/2
- Texans: 15/2
Los Angeles
- Dodgers: 3/1
- Lakers: 7/2
- Rams: 11/2
- Chargers: 7/1
- Angels: 9/1
- Clippers: 18/1
- Ducks: 19/1
- Kings: 19/1
Miami
- Heat: 8/5
- Panthers: 11/5
- Marlins: 5/1
- Dolphins: 7/1
Milwaukee /Green Bay
- Bucks: 3/2
- Packers: 8/5
- Brewers: 7/2
Missouri (KC/St. Louis)
- Chiefs: 3/2
- Cardinals: 13/7
- Blues: 5/1
- Royals: 11/1
Minneapolis
- Wild: 9/4
- Vikings: 7/3
- Twins: 4/1
- T-Wolves: 4/1
New York/NJ
- Yankees: 10/7
- Mets: 9/2
- Islanders: 10/1
- Giants: 12/1
- Devils: 14/1
- Rangers: 15/1
- Jets: 17/1
- Nets: 35/1
- Knicks: 39/1
Philadelphia
- 76ers: 7/3
- Phillies: 5/2
- Eagles: 13/4
- Flyers: 9/2
Pittsburgh
- Penguins: 4/5
- Steelers: 2/1
- Pirates: 8/1
Phoenix
- Diamondbacks: 2/1
- Coyotes: 5/2
- Cardinals: 7/2
- Suns: 5/1
Tampa Bay
- Lightning: 3/4
- Devil Rays: 2/1
- Buccaneers: 10/1
Tennessee
- Predators: 4/5
- Titans: 3/1
- Grizzlies: 4/1
Toronto
- Leafs: 3/4
- Raptors: 2/1
- Blue Jays: 9/1
About SportsBettingDime.com
