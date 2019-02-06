2019 Odds to Win a Championship

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With another Boston team crowned as a champion, the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com have fresh odds on which cities will get to experience championship joy in the year ahead. Not surprisingly, the Bay Area listed at 1/2 is the overwhelming favorite to capture at least one championship, while odds for Los Angeles (3/2), Boston (2/1) and New York (7/2) are also very good. In contrast, parade organizers in Miami (55/1), Phoenix (60/1) and Detroit (70/1) can take the year off.

Here's a look at the current odd on "cities" capturing a championship for the 2018-19 NBA and NHL seasons, the 2019 MLB season and the 2020 Super Bowl from the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com.

SBD 2019 CITY PROPS

Bay Area ( Oakland /SF/SJ): 1/2 Los Angeles : 3/2 Boston : 2/1 New York/NJ : 7/2 Tampa Bay : 9/2 Milwaukee /GB: 9/2 KC / St Louis : 9/2 Philadelphia : 5/1 Toronto : 5/1 Chicago : 11/2 Houston : 11/2 Washington / Maryland : 6/1 Pittsburgh : 13/2 Tennessee : 10/1 Cleveland : 11/1 Minneapolis : 11/1 Atlanta : 23/2 Dallas : 12/1 Carolina: 19/1 Denver : 21/1 Miami : 55/1 Phoenix : 60/1 Detroit : 70/1

CITY-SPECIFIC ODDS (Odds to be the next team from the "city" to win a championship)

Atlanta

Braves: 4/5 Falcons: 9/5 Hawks: 21/2

Bay Area (Oakland/SF/SJ)

Warriors: 1/4 Sharks: 12/1 49ers: 22/1 A's: 30/1 Giants: 30/1 Raiders: 61/1

Boston

Red Sox: 3/2 Celtics: 3/1 Patriots: 7/2 Bruins: 13/2

North Carolina

Hurricanes: 5/4 Panthers: 4/3 Hornets: 7/1

Chicago

Cubs: 8/5 Bears: 7/2 White Sox: 4/1 Blackhawks: 6/1 Bulls: 20/1

Cleveland

Browns: 10/9 Indians: 4/3 Cavaliers: 19/2

Dallas

Cowboys: 9/5 Mavericks: 7/3 Stars: 5/2 Rangers 16/1

Denver

Rockies: 3/2 Nuggets: 5/2 Avalanche: 5/1 Broncos: 6/1

Detroit

Red Wings: 13/7 Tigers: 3/1 Pistons: 7/2 Lions: 9/2

DC/Maryland

Nationals 2/1 Capitals: 7/3 Ravens: 9/2 Redskins: 13/1 Wizards: 13/1 Orioles: 24/1

Houston

Astros: 2/3 Rockets: 5/2 Texans: 15/2

Los Angeles

Dodgers: 3/1 Lakers: 7/2 Rams: 11/2 Chargers: 7/1 Angels: 9/1 Clippers: 18/1 Ducks: 19/1 Kings: 19/1

Miami

Heat: 8/5 Panthers: 11/5 Marlins: 5/1 Dolphins: 7/1

Milwaukee /Green Bay

Bucks: 3/2 Packers: 8/5 Brewers: 7/2

Missouri (KC/St. Louis)

Chiefs: 3/2 Cardinals: 13/7 Blues: 5/1 Royals: 11/1

Minneapolis

Wild: 9/4 Vikings: 7/3 Twins: 4/1 T-Wolves: 4/1

New York/NJ

Yankees: 10/7 Mets: 9/2 Islanders: 10/1 Giants: 12/1 Devils: 14/1 Rangers: 15/1 Jets: 17/1 Nets: 35/1 Knicks: 39/1

Philadelphia

76ers: 7/3 Phillies: 5/2 Eagles: 13/4 Flyers: 9/2

Pittsburgh

Penguins: 4/5 Steelers: 2/1 Pirates: 8/1

Phoenix

Diamondbacks: 2/1 Coyotes: 5/2 Cardinals: 7/2 Suns: 5/1

Tampa Bay

Lightning: 3/4 Devil Rays: 2/1 Buccaneers: 10/1

Tennessee

Predators: 4/5 Titans: 3/1 Grizzlies: 4/1

Toronto

Leafs: 3/4 Raptors: 2/1 Blue Jays: 9/1

About SportsBettingDime.com

SportsBettingDime.com (SBD) provides expert picks and unique odds on sports and entertainment for fans seeking insight into various scenarios and online betting options. Whether it is pop-culture and celebrity gossip, sports outcomes, hard news, or anything in between, SportsBettingDime.com is THE place for reliable up-to-the-minute odds and predictive analysis.

SOURCE SportsBettingDime.com

Related Links

http://SportsBettingDime.com

