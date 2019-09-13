2019 Opportunities for Multimaterial 3D Printing in Manufacturing: Many Patents are Filed with Respect to Development of Metal-Based Multimaterial 3D Printing

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities for Multimaterial 3D Printing in Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study covers all the multimaterial 3D printing technologies and current technology status; it also throws light on the opportunities offered by multimaterial 3D printing.

Additive Manufacturing is one of the rapidly growing technologies being adopted for designing, rapid prototyping and manufacturing of new components. With the advent of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, the technological advantages enabled by additive manufacturing have allowed it to be adopted by diverse sectors across the manufacturing industry. The next technological development in additive manufacturing is the ability to 3D print multimaterials.

This will play a very crucial role in disrupting the traditional and conventional manufacturing techniques currently being used. The research service titled Opportunities for Multimaterial 3D Printing in Manufacturing reviews technology developments in multimaterial 3D printing processes.

Key questions answered in the study:

What is the significance of multimaterial 3D printing?

What are additive manufacturing technologies which are available for multimaterial 3D printing?

What are the application prospects across various sectors of the manufacturing industry?

What are the factors challenging technology development and adoption?

What are the factors driving technology development and adoption?

Who are the key participants in the multimaterial 3D printing industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology



2. Key Findings



3. Technology Landscape & Overview

3.1 An Overview of Multimaterial 3D Printing Technology

3.2 Highest Technological Impact will be on the Aerospace and Automotive Industries

3.3 The Aerospace and Automotive Industries will be the First to Adopt Multimaterial 3D Printing for Manufacturing Applications

4. Technology Drivers & Challenges

4.1 Current Technological Status and Availability of Multimaterial 3D Printers are Major Hindrance to Technology Adoption

4.2 The Ability to Manufacture Multifunctional Components is the Main Driver for Technology Adoption

5. Multimaterial 3D Printing - Technology Outlook

5.1 Overview of the Current Multimaterial Printing Methods

5.2 Technology Readiness Level & Opportunities - Fused Deposition Modeling

5.3 Technology Readiness Level & Opportunities - Selective Laser Sintering

5.4 Technology Readiness Level & Opportunities - PolyJet/Multijet Printing

5.5 Technology Readiness Level & Opportunities - Stereolithography

5.6 Technology Readiness Level & Opportunities - Digital Light Processing

5.7 Current and Future Multimaterial 3D printing Priorities & Opportunities



6. Industry Initiatives and Key Participants Ecosystem

6.1 There have been Huge Collaborations between Key Participants in the Industry for Further Technological Development

6.2 The Main Focus of Industrial Activity is on Metal-based Multimaterial 3D Printing

6.3 Key Participant Ecosystem with Large Footprint in the Multimaterial 3D Printing Industry



7. Technology Impact Assessment

7.1 AHP Tree - Evaluation of Multimaterial 3D Printing Technologies

7.2 AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation

7.3 AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation

7.4 AHP: Alternatives for Multi-Material 3D Printing Technologies



8. Strategic Insights

8.1 Strategic Insights & Recommendation



9. Key Patents

9.1 Many Patents are Filed with Respect to Development of Metal-Based Multimaterial 3D Printing

9.2 University & Research Institutions are Constantly Filed Patents with Respect Multimaterial 3D Printing

9.3 In FDM Multimaterial 3D Printing, there are Many Patents with Respect to Extruder and Extrusion Processes

9.4 Immense Patent Activity with Regard to Control Apparatus for Material Handling



10. Key Contacts

