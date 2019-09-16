2019 Opportunities for Sensors in Digital Farming: Enabling Farming 4.0 Concept

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities for Sensors in Digital Farming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital farming is a developing concept in the field of agriculture. Unlike conventional methods, where the farmer's decision making is based on his/her intuition, digital farming provides a quantitative suggestion. The data collected using various enabling technologies helps the farmers in recognising outlines, based on which strategic decisions can be made. Also, with the evolution of smartphones, and Internet-of-Things (IoT), members of the agricultural value chain can assess the data collected from the farms in their smart devices, thereby leading to connectivity and convergence.

Digital farming technologies facilitates the reduction in the amount of water and fertilizers utilized which decreases the operational expenditures and increases the return of investment even for small scale farmers.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Report

What is the significance of digital farming in the agriculture sector?

What are the key enabling technologies?

What are the factors that influence technology development and adoption?

Who are the key innovators driving developments?

What are the opportunities based on patent and funding trends?

What are the future prospects of the technology?

What sort of strategies do OEMs need to embrace to gain entry and sustain in the competitive marketplace?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings

2.0 Digital Farming - An Overview, Impact of Sensing Technologies

2.1 Need for digitization in the Agriculture Sector

2.2 Role of Sensors in Digital Farming

2.3 Role of Wireless Sensor Networks in Digital Farming

2.4 Role of Drones in Digital Farming

2.5 Role of Robotics in Digital Farming

2.6 Key Sensor Technologies Enabling Growth in Agriculture Industry

2.7 Autonomous Moisture Sensor and Airflow Sensor are Highly Impacted

2.8 Application Trends Enabling Digitization

3.0 Factors Influencing Technology and Market Potential

3.1 Market Drivers: Growing Trend Toward Continuous Monitoring of Crop Health and Automation

3.2 Demand for Wireless Sensor Networks in Digital Farming Expected to Increase in the Future

3.3 Market Challenges: High Investment Cost and Lack of Awareness Restrict Wider Adoption of Digital Farming

3.4 Data Integration and High Investment Cost are Key Challenges

3.5 Market Potential and Market Attractiveness of Digital Farming

4.0 Global Patent Landscape, Funding, and Regional Adoption Assessment

4.1 Digital Farming - Global Patent Trend Analysis

4.2 Digital Farming - Funding Focus Areas

4.3 Smart Farming Initiatives and Funding Theme

4.4 Funding Boosts Growth Opportunities in the Agriculture Sector

4.5 Smart Farming Adoption Assessment in North America

4.6 Smart Farming Adoption Assessment in Europe

4.7 Smart Farming Adoption Analysis in APAC

5.0 Key Innovations and Key Technology Developments

5.1 Innovations Ecosystem of Digital Farming

5.2 Hyperspectral Imaging Techniques for Farmland Monitoring

5.3 Real-Time Crop Monitoring Technology

5.4 Novel Image Sensor for Plant Health Monitoring

5.5 Wireless Sensor for Monitoring Grain Spoilages

5.6 Spectral Image Sensors for Smart Farming Application

5.7 University-based Innovations Enabling Digital Farming Applications

5.8 Key Stakeholders and their Initiatives

5.9 Companies to Watch for Digital Farming

6.0 Growth Opportunities, Roadmap and Strategic Imperatives

6.1 Growth Opportunities Enabling Farming 4.0 Concept

6.2 Technology Convergence Enabling Digitization in Farming

6.3 Key Benefits of IoT in Commercialization Digital Farming Technology

6.4 Digital Farming - Technology/Application Roadmap until 2022

6.5 Key Questions for Strategic Planning

7.0 Synopsis of Key Patents in the Agriculture Sector

7.1 Key Patents - Crop Management System and Control System

7.2 Key Patents - Aquaculture System and Agribots

7.3 Key Patents - Farm Field Management System

7.4 Key Patents - Environmental Monitoring and Precision Agriculture System

8.0 Key Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bs3cb9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

