2019 Overview of the Increasing Use of Medical Imaging Modalities for Guidance and Navigation During Surgical Procedures and Treatments

This research service (RS) presents an overview of the increasing use of medical imaging modalities for guidance and navigation during surgical procedures and treatments.

As surgical robots become more autonomous, or as the complexity of the instrumentation increases, there is a greater emphasis on careful navigation. Similar to a self-driving car, a surgical robot should know how to navigate, what areas to avoid and how to carefully perform the procedure. Obtaining visual, tactile and other sensory feedback is seen as vital for clinical safety.

This RS captures these market segmentation, illustrates important application areas, and identifies opportunities for R&D funding, technology, and product innovations and collaborative ventures. A snapshot of such opportunities is provided, along with an assessment of the intellectual property landscape.

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Publishers Perspective: Advanced Surgery Will Enable Accurate Guidance and Careful Procedure Planning

2.0 Technology Snapshot and Trends

2.1 Market Demands Fueling Generational Changes in Advanced Surgery

2.2 Future of Surgery will Benefit from Technology Convergence

2.3 Mapping Desirable Technology Capabilities to Application Diversity

2.4 Advances in Medical Imaging Aids Pre-procedure Planning and Implant Personalization

2.5 Artificial Intelligence and Tactile Feedback Are Key to the Growth of Robotic Surgery

2.6 Key Market and Technology Factors Enhancing Market Adoption

2.7 Technology Convergence, Need for More Efficient Surgeries are Key Market Influencers

2.8 AI and Advanced Visualization Are Key to the Growth of Orthopedics

2.9 Key Market and Technology Factors Challenging Market Adoption

2.10 High Capital Costs and Risk of Overuse Remain Important Business Challenges

2.11 Cybersecurity and Workflow Alignments Will Remain Important Technical Challenges

3.0 Advanced Surgery Innovation Tracker

3.1 Electromagnetic Surgical Guidance Enabling Precision Surgery

3.2 Leveraging 3D Vision Systems into a Surgical Robot System

3.3 Image-guided Heat-free Tissue Ablation for the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

3.4 Ultrasound-guided Superficial Radiation Therapy for Skin Cancer Treatment

4.0 Surgical Navigation & Guidance: Funding Analysis

4.1 Innovations in Surgical Robots Have Been Fueled by $1.5B+ Private Funding Over the Last 5 Years

4.2 Notable Private Funding in Advanced Surgery Tech Space

4.3 Advanced Surgery Tech Research Has Received More than $250M in Public Funding in the United States

4.4 Notable Publically-Funded Projects Further Innovations in Advanced Surgery Tech

5.0 Growth Opportunities and Roadmap

5.1 The Need for Personalization will have an Impact on Innovation and Product Design

5.2 Robotic Surgery had Witnessed Tremendous Funding Support from Public and Private Investors

5.3 Technology Convergence will Drive Multi-functional Surgical Systems

6.0 Surgical Navigation Intellectual Property Landscape

6.1 IP Activity of Surgical Navigation Indicates Innovation Efforts Leading to Technology Convergence

6.2 Frameless Procedures Will Ensure Compact, Affordable Systems

6.3 Fluorescence-based Navigation Will Enable Precision Guidance

6.4 Stereotactic Guidance is Vital Precise 3D Localization of Target

6.5 Key Patents to Check

6.6 Innovative Technologies Available for Licensing

7.0 Database of Key Industry Participants



