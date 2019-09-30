2019 Parkway Run & Walk Raises Record-Breaking $1.5 Million for Pediatric Cancer Research and Care at CHOP

"The Parkway Run brings our entire community together in Philadelphia in a way unlike any other event for us: to see our patients and families, our staff and our neighbors come together for pediatric cancer research in such a collaborative, happy way is what pushes our teams of physician-scientists toward tomorrow's breakthroughs," said Stephen Hunger, M.D., Chief of the Division of Oncology, Jeffrey E. Perelman Distinguished Chair in Pediatrics and Director, Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "No child should suffer – and we're committed to better cancer therapies, better outcomes and to giving our patients the chance they deserve. Thanks to everyone who participated in this inspiring event and helped us push our fundraising to record-setting levels."

In an effort to raise crucial funds and awareness during September's National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Parkway Run & Walk is a time of celebration and reflection, and an opportunity to re-connect with doctors, nurses and staff from the Cancer Center. Patients and families come to CHOP from around the globe to receive the best pediatric cancer care from some of the world's top clinicians.

The Cancer Center at CHOP is one of the largest pediatric cancer programs in the nation, staffed by internationally recognized pediatric oncologists and teams with expertise in every type of pediatric cancer. Physicians at the Cancer Center at CHOP have expertise in the rarest and most common pediatric cancers and offer a full range of therapies, from standard treatment protocols to unique clinical trials that are only available at CHOP.

Although Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is coming to an end, research to advance treatment for childhood cancer continues. Visit www.chop.edu/cancer to learn the many ways you can become an advocate.

For more information about this year's Parkway Run & Walk, visit: http://parkway.chop.edu. Donations will be accepted through the end of December.

