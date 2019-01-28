2019 Pennsylvania Adult Trout Stocking Schedules Now Available

For anglers with smartphones, view the schedules through the FishBoatPA app, which is available for free from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

The PFBC continues to stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 707 streams and 127 lakes open to public angling. These figures include approximately 2.1 million rainbow trout; 640,000 brown trout; and 440,000 brook trout. As with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length. The PFBC also plans to stock about 9,600 trophy golden rainbow trout that weigh an average of 1.5 pounds and measure at least 14 inches long. Thousands of trophy size brood trout are also stocked throughout PA waters.

In 2019, the number of trout that will be stocked remains consistent with previous years over the past decade.

"Our hatcheries are bustling with activity every day of the year, but especially in those last few weeks leading up to trout season," said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. "We know how important opening days are to Pennsylvanians, especially for families who will be making lifelong memories. As we grow these trout from eggs to adults, we not only aim to produce the quantity that anglers expect, but we take great pride in stocking high quality fish."

In addition to trout raised at state fish hatcheries, PFBC cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen's clubs across the state will add another 1 million trout to waters open to public angling.

Once again included in this year's stocking lists are the Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters, a program where sections of 21 streams across the state are stocked with large 14" - 20" trout. Under the program, approximately 6,500 large trout will be distributed among the streams. The trout will be stocked at a rate of 175 to 225 per mile of stream, which is comparable to the numbers of similarly sized fish in Pennsylvania's best wild trout waters. Locate Keystone Select waters here.

The 2019 season will open Saturday, March 23 with the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day program in 18 southeastern counties, including: Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York.

The following weekend – Saturday, March 30 – kicks off the Regional Opening Day of Trout Season in the same 18 southeastern counties.

A second Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day will be held on April 6, the Saturday before the April 13 regular statewide opening day of trout season.

To participate in the mentored youth program, adult anglers (16 years or older) must have a valid fishing license and trout permit and be accompanied by a youth. Youth anglers must obtain a free PFBC-issued permit, or a voluntary youth fishing license (only $2.90 including all fees). Both are available at www.GoneFishingPA.com or at any of the more than 700 licensing agents across the state.

For every voluntary youth license sold, the PFBC receives approximately $5 in federal revenue from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Sport Fish Restoration Act program, which provides funds to states based on a formula that includes the number of licenses a state sells. All revenues earned from a voluntary youth fishing license are dedicated to youth fishing programs.

2019 Adult Trout Stocking Program Changes



Each year, the PFBC adjusts its adult trout stocking program based on several factors. A waterway may be added, extended, reinstated or removed depending on existing or pending changes to angler access, changes to designations on streams managed for wild trout populations, water quality issues that may threaten the survival of stocked trout, and maintenance being performed to dams and other infrastructure that result in the drawdown of impoundments or decreased water flow.

Waters Being Added or Extended:

Chapman Dam Reservoir, Warren County

Adult trout stocking will be reinstated on this 68-acre impoundment following the completion of maintenance and repairs to the dam and spillway. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason, in-season and winter stocking periods.

Crooked Creek, Tioga County

Located near the town of Crooked Creek, a 2.5-mile section of stream extending from Hills Creek Road (SR-4039) downstream to Ives Run Lane will be added to the adult trout stocking program. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Dents Run, Elk County

Located near the town of Grant, a 2.6-mile section of stream extending from Hodag Trail Crossing downstream to the mouth will be added to the adult trout stocking program. Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason period, and Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the in-season stocking period.

Fishing Creek, Perry County

Due to an increase in accessibility, the stocking limits have been extended 0.3-miles downstream. The revised stocking limits will extend for 6.0-miles from Trout Run downstream to State Route 11/15. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Furnace Creek, Berks County

Due to an increase in accessibility, the stocking limits have been extended 1.0-miles upstream and 0.2-miles downstream. The revised stocking limits will extend for 3.1-miles from Robesonia Reservoir Dam downstream to the mouth. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason period, and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the in-season stocking period.

Lackawanna River, Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties

Due to the completion of construction along the rails to trails access road, stocking will be reinstated in a 6.4-mile section of stream extending from Old Stillwater Dam downstream to the first unnamed tributary upstream of Simpson. Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason period, and Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the in-season stocking period.

Moose Creek, Clearfield County

Located near the city of Clearfield, a 2.2-mile section of stream extending from the first unnamed tributary 0.7 km downstream of Moose Creek Reservoir downstream to the mouth will be added to the adult trout stocking program. Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason stocking period.

Penns Creek, Union County

Due to stream re-sectioning, the stocking limits have been extended 0.8-miles upstream. The revised stocking limits will extend for 7.2-miles from the downstream extent of island near end of Jolly Grove Lane downstream to SR 235 bridge in Glen Iron. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Located near the town of Millmont, a 4.3-mile section of stream extending from the SR-235 bridge in Glen Iron downstream to Creek Road Bridge near Libby Road will be added to the adult trout stocking program. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Shaggers Inn Pond, Clearfield County

Located in Moshannon State Forest, on the headwaters of Little Medix Run, adult trout stocking will be initiated on this 27.9-acre impoundment. Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason, in-season and fall stocking periods.

Unami Creek, Bucks County

Due to an increase in accessibility, the stocking limits have been extended 0.2-miles downstream. The revised stocking limits will extend for 3.5-miles from 150m downstream of township road 477 in Milford Township Park downstream to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason period, and Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the in-season stocking period.

West Branch Hicks Run, Elk County

Located near the villages of Dents Run and Hicks Run, a 2.9-mile section of stream extending from Shafer Draft Road downstream to the mouth will be added to the adult trout stocking program. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Waters Being Removed or Replaced:

When survey data suggests that a waterway is no longer suitable for adult trout stocking based on a loss of angler access or environmental factors, the PFBC makes every attempt to reallocate fish to a comparable location nearby. When inadequate angler access is the reason for a removal, locations are monitored for improvement so these waters can be considered for reinstatement to the stocking program.

East Branch Hicks Run, Cameron and Elk counties

Based on the presence of a Class A mixed wild Brook Trout and Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 6.8-mile section of stream extending from Hicks Run Road downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in the following waters located in Cameron and Elk counties: West Branch Hicks Run, Bennet Branch Sinnemahoning Creek and Dents Run.

Hollister Creek, Wayne County

An increase in the amount of landowner posting has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 1.8-mile section of stream extending from Stone House Road bridge downstream to Boyce Road bridge. Formerly, this water had been stocked on an in-season only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will be distributed to stocked trout waters in surrounding counties. A replacement stream in the immediate vicinity was not available as none meet the criteria for addition to the stocked trout program. Nearby streams could potentially be stocked as part of PFBC's Cooperative Nursery Program.

Lake Creek, Monroe County

An increase in the amount of landowner posting has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 3.7-mile section of stream extending from SR 3017 downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will be distributed to stocked trout waters in surrounding counties. A replacement stream in the immediate vicinity was not available as none meet the criteria for additions to the stocked trout program. Nearby streams could potentially be stocked as part of the PFBC's Cooperative Nursery Program.

Leibs Creek, York County

Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 2.1-mile section of stream extending from Kilgore Road downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will be distributed to stocked trout waters in surrounding counties. A replacement stream in the immediate vicinity was not available as none meet the criteria for addition to the stocked trout program.

Little Juniata River, Blair County

Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 0.7-mile section of stream extending from the first bridge on US Highway 220 Business just northeast from Bellwood downstream to the first unnamed tributary entering from the west just south of Fostoria. Formerly, this water had been stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Canoe Creek Lake, Blair County.

Little Killbuck Run, Cambria County

Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brook Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 2.3-mile section of stream extending from the headwaters downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will be distributed to stocked trout waters in surrounding counties. A replacement stream in the immediate vicinity was not available as none meet the criteria for addition to the stocked trout program.

Moose Creek, Clearfield County

Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brook Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 3.6-mile section of stream extending from the headwaters downstream to the first unnamed tributary downstream of Moose Creek Reservoir. Formerly, this water had been stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in the following Clearfield County waters: Moose Creek (downstream of the reservoir to mouth) and Shaggers Inn Pond.

Penns Creek, Union County

Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 3.8-mile section of stream extending from 500 m downstream of Cherry Run downstream to the downstream extent of island near the end of Jolly Grove Lane. Formerly, this water had been stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Penns Creek (downstream extent of island near the end of Jolly Grove Lane downstream to Creek Road Bridge near Libby Road), Union County. This will result in more fish stocked in Penns Creek in 2019 than in previous years.

Rapid Run, Union County

Based on concerns for public safety due to unsafe stocking conditions, trout stocking will be terminated on the 3.1-mile section of stream extending from the outflow of Halfway Lake downstream to the Buffalo Path trail. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Buffalo Creek, Union County.

Sartwell Creek, McKean and Potter counties

An increase in the amount of landowner posting has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 3.8-mile section of stream extending from Bear Creek downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Potato Creek, McKean County.

Upper Jerry Run, Cameron County

Based on the presence of a Class A mixed wild Brook Trout and Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 3.8-mile section of stream extending from Jerry Lick Draft downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in the following Cameron County waters: Wykoff Run and Mix Run.

West Branch Hicks Run, Cameron and Elk counties

Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be terminated on the 3.1-mile section of stream extending from the Middle Branch Hicks Run downstream to Shaffer Draft Road. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in the downstream reaches of West Branch Hicks Run (Shaffer Draft Road to the mouth), Elk County.

Wright Creek, Luzerne County

An increase in the amount of landowner posting has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 1.5-mile section of stream extending from Penn Lake downstream to the Ice Pond and Bear Creek junction. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will be distributed to stocked trout waters in surrounding counties. A replacement stream in the immediate vicinity was not available as none meet the criteria for addition to the stocked trout program. Nearby streams could potentially be stocked as part of the PFBC's Cooperative Nursery Program.

*** Video b-roll to accompany this news release can be found here.

Media contact:

Mike Parker, Communications Director

717.705.7806

michparker@pa.gov

SOURCE Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

