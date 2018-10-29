2019 Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses are Now on Sale!

"Buying a fishing license this time of year makes a lot of sense," said PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. "Not only will you maximize its value by being covered for all fishing seasons, but anglers who buy their license at a store can avoid the long lines we often see at the start of trout season in the spring."

The price of a resident fishing license this year is still $22.90. The most popular add-ons, a trout-salmon stamp and a Lake Erie permit cost $9.90 each, or $15.90 for a combination permit. In addition, fishing licenses can make a great holiday gift! Customers can purchase vouchers that friends or loved ones can redeem for a license or related fishing privileges.

This year, customers will notice several changes and additions to the menu of license and permit offerings. Customers will no longer receive a complimentary printed copy of the annual Fishing Summary book of laws and regulations. Instead, printed copies of the publication will be available for $3 and can be purchased through issuing agents. An identical, digital version of the Fishing Summary including advertisements and coupons, can be viewed and printed for FREE at www.fishinpa.com.

Customers purchasing a license will also notice the addition of several new voluntary permits available for purchase. Funds generated through these permits will be reinvested into their respective program. The list of voluntary permits and pricing is as follows (cost includes vendor processing fees):

• Voluntary Bass Permit $11.90



• Voluntary Musky Permit $11.90



• Voluntary Habitat/Waterways Conservation Permit $11.90



• Voluntary Wild Trout and Enhanced Waters Permit $26.90

While the purchase supports individual programs, possession of a voluntary permit does not entitle the holder to any additional privileges.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is a user-funded agency that operates primarily on funds generated through the sale of fishing licenses, boating registrations and associated fees. PFBC receives no Pennsylvania General Fund tax revenue to support its programs.

