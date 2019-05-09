2019 Philippines Warehousing Report with Forecasts to 2023
May 09, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of warehousing services in the Philippines. The report focuses on the overall market size for warehousing in the Philippines, Philippines warehousing market segmentation by end user (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medical consumables, textile and footwear, electronics, chemicals and others), by international and domestic companies, by business model (industrial/retail freight, container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others) and by owned and rented fleet - domestic companies. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape in the Philippines warehousing market. The report concludes with market projections for the future of warehousing services and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and threats for the Philippines warehousing market.
Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections
The Philippines is focusing on improving trade relations with other countries which will positively influence the import and export volume in and out of the country. This will result in increasing demand for warehousing across various regions in the Philippines. The increasing prominence of online shopping will increase the size of the E-commerce industry in the country. The companies from the retail sector, FMCG sector, pharmaceutical sector, apparels and other accessories are anticipated to witness robust growth.
Companies Covered:
- Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation
- Metro Alliance Holdings and Equity Corp.
- Asian Terminals Inc.
- AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc.
- Kintetsu World Express
- Royal Cargo
- Panilpina
- Yusen Logistic Co. Ltd.
- All Transport Network Logistics (ATN)
- F2 Logistics
- All Systems Logistics (ASL)
- LF Logistics
- Expeditors
- Orient Freight International
- MMG Corporation Philippines
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Philippines Warehousing Market
- Philippines Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2017
- Competitive Scenario in Philippines Warehousing Market
- Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2023E
- Philippines Warehousing Market Drivers and Trends
- Issues & Challenges in the Philippines Warehousing Market
- Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Philippines Warehousing Market
- Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Warehousing Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hag0li
