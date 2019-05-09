2019 Philippines Warehousing Report with Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of warehousing services in the Philippines. The report focuses on the overall market size for warehousing in the Philippines, Philippines warehousing market segmentation by end user (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medical consumables, textile and footwear, electronics, chemicals and others), by international and domestic companies, by business model (industrial/retail freight, container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others) and by owned and rented fleet - domestic companies. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape in the Philippines warehousing market. The report concludes with market projections for the future of warehousing services and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and threats for the Philippines warehousing market.

Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections

The Philippines is focusing on improving trade relations with other countries which will positively influence the import and export volume in and out of the country. This will result in increasing demand for warehousing across various regions in the Philippines. The increasing prominence of online shopping will increase the size of the E-commerce industry in the country. The companies from the retail sector, FMCG sector, pharmaceutical sector, apparels and other accessories are anticipated to witness robust growth.

Companies Covered:

Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation

Metro Alliance Holdings and Equity Corp.

Asian Terminals Inc.

AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc.

Kintetsu World Express

Royal Cargo

Panilpina

Yusen Logistic Co. Ltd.

All Transport Network Logistics (ATN)

F2 Logistics

All Systems Logistics (ASL)

LF Logistics

Expeditors

Orient Freight International

MMG Corporation Philippines

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Philippines Warehousing Market

Philippines Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2017

Competitive Scenario in Philippines Warehousing Market

Warehousing Market Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2023E

Philippines Warehousing Market Drivers and Trends

Issues & Challenges in the Philippines Warehousing Market

Warehousing Market Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Philippines Warehousing Market

Warehousing Market Analyst Recommendations in the Philippines Warehousing Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hag0li

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

