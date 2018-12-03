2019 Porsche Macan S launches with new turbocharged V6 engine

As with the recently announced 2019 Porsche Macan, the new Macan S benefits from all of the same updates as its four-cylinder sibling. These include a continuous LED light bar at the rear, and the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9-inch touchscreen replacing the previous 7-inch screen PCM used in older models.

New V6 engine with central turbo layout

Starting with the 2019 model year, the Porsche Macan S features a new engine shared with the Panamera, Cayenne, and Cayenne E-Hybrid models. The new V6 is equipped with a single twin-scroll turbocharger located centrally in the inner-V of the engine. This layout shortens the exhaust paths from the combustion chambers to the turbocharger, improving responsiveness as compared to the previous powertrain. With twin-scroll technology, the exhaust gasses feed continuously into the turbine wheel as separate streams and significantly reduce charge cycle disadvantages. Combustion chamber geometry with centrally positioned fuel injectors facilitates efficient mixture formation, increasing specific output relative to the previous Macan S powertrain.

Chassis revisions improve handling and comfort

Porsche also made several chassis revisions as a part of the Macan facelift. As before, the Macan features staggered front and rear wheels and tires along with Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive as standard. On the front axle, strut forks made from aluminum replace the previous steel components to complement the already-existing aluminum links of the front suspension. This reduces unsprung mass, making steering on the Macan more precise and giving it a more comfortable suspension. Newly tuned anti-roll bars also ensure more neutral handling. As before, the Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) active damper control system, height-adjustable air suspension with optimized rolling pistons and new shock absorber hydraulics, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) are optionally available to advance the model's dynamics.

Enhanced brakes with more precise pressure point

Drivers will also notice a marked advancement in brake pedal feel. The new pedal in question weighs around 300 g less than the previous steel part, and connects to the brake master cylinder via a shortened lever arm. The result is improved brake responsiveness and a precise pressure point because of the firm connection. Furthermore, the new Macan S gains larger front brake discs. The new rotors gain 10 mm in diameter and are 2 mm thicker to measure 360 mm by 36 mm. All new brake pads are copper-free. The Macan S can also be equipped with the optional Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).

A more streamlined design with full LED lights and new digital functions

The Macan S also benefits from all the innovations included in the latest facelift. LED headlights are now included as standard, while Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) is optional.

The PCM system is fitted as standard including online navigation with real-time traffic information through HERE Cloud™, two audio interfaces, a mobile phone connection and intelligent voice control. Other standard features include Porsche Connect Plus (with LTE phone module and SIM card reader), a Wi-Fi hotspot and an array of new Porsche Connect services. A subscription is required after an initial 12-month trial period. Some functions may require separate subscriptions, or data charges may apply.

New options: GT Sport steering wheel, ionizer and Traffic Jam Assist

The optional GT Sport steering wheel, which appears in the 911, is now optionally available on the Macan S. A mode switch integrated into the steering wheel – including Sport Response button – is part of the optional Sport Chrono Package. A heated windshield is now available, along with an optional ionizer to improve air quality inside the vehicle in conjunction with the standard fine particulate air filter.

Traffic Jam Assist is newly available as an option. The system is available in conjunction with the optional adaptive cruise control and offers drivers the convenience of bringing the car to a complete stop then resuming driving during a traffic jam.

The new 2019 Macan S has a base MSRP of $58,600 not including a $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee. The new Macan S is available for order now and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in summer 2019.

