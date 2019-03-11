2019 PPI Awards Winners Announced
Smurfit Kappa takes home two awards in Vienna
Mar 13, 2019, 05:25 ET
BOSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, announced the 2019 PPI Awards winners at the awards dinner on March 12th in Vienna, Austria at the Palais Wertheim during the first evening of the RISI European Conference.
The PPI Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pulp and paper industry, and are the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the sector.
Safety Leadership Award
Resolute Forest Products – Committed to Fostering a "Total Safety Organization"
Sponsored by Metsä and Ahlstrom-Munksjö
Environmental Leadership Award
Smurfit Kappa Group – SK Roermond Papier
Sponsored by Valmet
Water Efficiency Award
Gomà-Camps SAU – La Riba Mill
Sponsored By Nalco Water an Ecolab Company
Resilience – Managing Risk Award
Smurfit Kappa Group - Risk Management Team
Sponsored by FM Global
Tissue - Innovation Award
Sofidel S.p.A – FreshenTech
Sponsored by Voith
Packaging Innovation Award
Cellutech AB – CellufoamTM
Bringing Paper to Life – Marketing Campaign of the Year Award
Södra Cell – Changing Perceptions: Act of a Hero Campaign
International CEO of the Year Award
Miguel Rincon, Bio PAPPEL
Sponsored by Stepchange Consulting
Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges who independently reviewed the entries according to each category's criteria.
For more details on the award ceremony, the judges' panel, or the list of finalists, please visit www.ppiawards.com.
About Fastmarkets RISI
Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector, as Fastmarkets RISI. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets RISI data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets RISI provides forecasts, analysis, conferences and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.
About Fastmarkets
Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics & events organization for the global metals, industrial minerals and forest products markets. It operates within Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Fastmarkets' core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM (previously known as Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market, respectively), Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX. Its main offices are in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Helsinki, São Paulo, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index. It is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global banking, asset management and commodities sectors.
For Press Enquiries, please contact:
Kimberly Rizzitano
Events Marketing Manager
Email: krizzitano@fasmarkets.com
SOURCE Fastmarkets RISI
Share this article