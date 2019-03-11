2019 PPI Awards Winners Announced

The 2019 PPI Award winners:

Safety Leadership Award

Resolute Forest Products – Committed to Fostering a "Total Safety Organization"

Sponsored by Metsä and Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Environmental Leadership Award

Smurfit Kappa Group – SK Roermond Papier

Sponsored by Valmet

Water Efficiency Award

Gomà-Camps SAU – La Riba Mill

Sponsored By Nalco Water an Ecolab Company

Resilience – Managing Risk Award

Smurfit Kappa Group - Risk Management Team

Sponsored by FM Global

Tissue - Innovation Award

Sofidel S.p.A – FreshenTech

Sponsored by Voith

Packaging Innovation Award

Cellutech AB – CellufoamTM

Bringing Paper to Life – Marketing Campaign of the Year Award

Södra Cell – Changing Perceptions: Act of a Hero Campaign

International CEO of the Year Award

Miguel Rincon, Bio PAPPEL

Sponsored by Stepchange Consulting

Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges who independently reviewed the entries according to each category's criteria.

For more details on the award ceremony, the judges' panel, or the list of finalists, please visit www.ppiawards.com.

About Fastmarkets RISI

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector, as Fastmarkets RISI. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets RISI data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets RISI provides forecasts, analysis, conferences and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.

About Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics & events organization for the global metals, industrial minerals and forest products markets. It operates within Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Fastmarkets' core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM (previously known as Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market, respectively), Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX. Its main offices are in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Helsinki, São Paulo, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index. It is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global banking, asset management and commodities sectors.

