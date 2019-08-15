2019 Report: Cranes Rental Market is Estimated to be USD 42.1 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 53.1 Billion by 2024
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cranes Rental Market by Type (Mobile, Fixed), Weight Lifting Capacity, End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine & Offshore, Mining & Excavation, Oil & Gas, Transportation), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cranes Rental Market is Estimated to be USD 42.1 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 53.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024.
Growing investments from domestic and foreign investors in the country's economy are expected to drive the growth of the cranes rental market during the forecast period. Moreover, the preference of cranes on a rental basis rather than purchasing is expected to fuel the growth of the cranes rental market during the forecast period.
Cranes are usually rented by end-users under contract plant-hire agreements (CPAs) instead of purchasing them due to various cost advantages associated with these agreements that include insurance, maintenance, and breakdown liabilities to be addressed by the renting companies.
The cranes rental market has been studied for Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America. In 2018, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 33.0% of the cranes rental market. Increasing building & construction activities in the region and supporting investments from various domestic and foreign investors for the same are expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific cranes rental market during the forecast period.
