2019 Report: Global Lubricants Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 188.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 164.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.7%

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid), Application (Transportation and Industrial lubricants), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lubricants Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 188.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 164.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.7%.



The growth is primarily due to the massive development in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, coupled with the rise in the Industrial sector. The factors restraining the growth of this market are the high cost of synthetic and bio-based lubricants.



Lubricant is a substance or material which is used for lubricating engines and components. Lubrication is an important process for industrial equipment and automotive engines. It decreases the wear & tear caused due to friction inside engines and components. Lubricants are generally used in industrial machinery and vehicle engines. Lubricants utilized in different applications are of different grades and have different technical specifications in terms of viscosity index, and density.

This report segments the market for lubricants based on base oil, product type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies associated with the market for lubricants.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Lubricants Market

4.2 APAC Lubricants Market, By Base Oil and Country

4.3 Lubricants Market, By Region

4.4 Lubricants Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Automotive Industry in APAC, and Middle East and Africa

5.2.1.2 Growing GDP Led By Industrial Growth in APAC and Africa.

5.2.1.3 Increased Demand for High-Performance Needs has Led the Lubricant Industry to Evolve and Grow.

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Group 2 and Group 3 Base Oils Fueled By Refinery Expansion

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shift Towards Synthetic Lubricants Causing Shrink in the Overall Demand for Lubricants

5.2.2.2 Growth of Hybrid Vehicle and Increasing Battery Price Parity

5.2.2.3 Performance Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Leveraging E-Commerce Industry to Increase Customer Reach

5.2.3.2 The Demand for Renewable Energy Will Put A Positive Impact on Lubricant Industry

5.2.3.3 Bric to Drive Lubricant Market for Next Five Years.

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatile Crude Oil Prices Pose A Challenge for the Lubricant Industry

5.2.4.2 Stringent Environmental Norms and Continuous Reforms By Governments Will Impact the Lubricant Market

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Lubricant Market, By Base Oil

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mineral Oil Lubricants

6.2.1 Growing Emphasis on Premium Grade Products to Affect the Market for Mineral Oil Lubricants

6.3 Synthetic Lubricants

6.3.1 Advantages of Synthetic Lubricants Over Mineral Oil-Based Lubricants to Drive the Market

6.4 Bio-Based Lubricants

6.4.1 The Environmental Friendly Nature of Bio-Based Lubricants to Drive Its Market



7 Lubricant Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Engine Oil

7.2.1 The Usage of Engine Oil in All Types of Engines to Drive Its Market

7.3 Hydraulic Oil

7.3.1 The Growing Industrialization to Drive the Market of Hydraulic Oil

7.4 Metal Working Fluid

7.4.1 The Growing Metal & Mining Industry to Drive Metal Working Fluid Market

7.5 Gear Oil

7.5.1 Increased Spending on Industrial Infrastructure to Drive the Demand for Gear Oil

7.6 Compressor Oil

7.6.1 The Requirement of Compressor Oil to Cool, Seal and Lubricate Internal Components of Equipment to Drive the Compressor Oil's Market

7.7 Grease

7.7.1 The Usage of Grease to Minimize Leak and Contamination of Moving Components in A Machine to Drive Its Market

7.8 Turbine Oil

7.8.1 The Growing Demand for Electricity and Power Generation to Drive the Turbine Oil Market

7.9 Others



8 Lubricant Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation

8.2.1 The Growing Population to Drive the Demand for Lubricants Market in Transporation Segment

8.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

8.2.2.1 The Growing Need for Busses and Taxis for Transportation Purpose to Drive the Market Demand

8.2.3 Passenger Vehicle

8.2.3.1 The Growing Demand for Passenger Cars to Drive the Market

8.2.3.2 4-Wheeler

8.2.3.3 2-Wheeler

8.2.4 Aviation

8.2.4.1 Increasing Living Standards and Decreasing Airfare to Drive the Market Demand

8.2.5 Marine

8.2.5.1 The Growth in Overseas Business and Need to Transport Goods to Drive the Market Demand

8.2.6 Railway

8.2.6.1 The Growing Population Accompanied By Increasing Economy to Drive the Market Demand

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 The Need of Lubricant for Proper Functioning of Equipment and Machineries to Drive the Market

8.3.2 Construction

8.3.3 Metal & Mining

8.3.4 Cement Production

8.3.5 Power Generation

8.3.6 Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

8.3.7 Chemical

8.3.8 Oil & Gas

8.3.9 Textile

8.3.10 Others



9 Lubricant Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share of Key Players

10.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell

10.2.2 ExxonMobil Corporation

10.2.3 BP P.L.C.

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 Contract & Agreement

10.3.3 Acquisition

10.3.4 Joint Venture

10.3.5 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles



BP Plc.

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub AG

Gazprom Neft

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Jxtg Group

LUKOIL

Pertamina

Petrobras

Petrochina Company Limited

Petronas

Phillips 66

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Sinopec Limited

Total S.A.

Valvoline

