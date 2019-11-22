2019 Report on Cognitive Security, The New Global Imperative - Featuring CrowdStrike, Dragos and Vectra

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Security: The New Global Imperative" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In brief, this research service covers the following points:

State of Cybersecurity

Introduction of Cognitive Intelligence

Challenges and Implantation Areas

Cybersecurity by Industry Area

Companies to Action

Cyberattacks have been getting more and more sophisticated day by day and are causing substantial damage to enterprise assets. Companies undertaking digitization initiatives are being discouraged by the possibility of exposing their networks to devastating cyberattacks. These companies are looking to ramp up their security controls to support and protect their modernization efforts.



At the same time, the industry is faced with a scarcity of trained security analysts and companies are thus looking to implement solutions that can automate a major part of their workload. Cognitive Security solutions are addressing some of these pressing issues in cybersecurity and are aiding in the implementation of a proactive security approach, guiding security teams by using a predictive threat response.



Companies Mentioned



CrowdStrike

Dragos

Vectra

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology



2. State of Cybersecurity

2.1 Cyberattacks are Becoming More Sophisticated and Devastating While Companies are Facing Acute Talent Shortage in Security Teams

2.2 Advanced Technologies Have Been Available to Cybercriminals who Have Been Highly Agile in Adopting Them to Design Cyberattacks



3. Introduction to Cognitive Security

3.1 Cognitive Intelligence Technologies Have Enabled Automation of Threat Detection and Response Tasks

3.2 AI Tools Have Helped Security Teams Make Sense of Large Datasets Being Generated from Connected Assets

3.3 AI Has Automated Menial Security Tasks so as to Enable Security Analysts to Manually Deal with More Complex Alerts

3.4 Detecting and Neutralizing Zero-Day Attacks Has Been Made Possible Through Fuzzing and Crawling Techniques



4. Challenges and Implantation Areas for AI in Cybersecurity

4.1 Companies Adopting AI into Cybersecurity are Prioritizing Network Security and are also Pursuing Organizational Change to Facilitate AI

4.2 CIOs and CISOs are the Key Decision Makers and are Focusing on Training of Staff, and Investing in Upgrading Existing Infrastructure

4.3 AI Tools are Facing Challenges in Integrating with Existing Legacy Infrastructure Within Companies



5. Patent and Investment Analysis of the Cybersecurity Industry

5.1 Academic Institutes are the Top Patent Holders in the Area of Cognitive Security

5.2 Cybersecurity Market is Showing Early Signs of Maturity as the Total Amount of Growth Stage Funding Has now Exceeded Seed Stage

5.3 United States is the Undoubted Market Leader While Israel is Emerging as a Hub of Innovation in Cybersecurity



6. Cybersecurity by Industry Area

6.1 Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services are Prime Targets of Attacks as Criminals Can Gain Clear Monetary Benefits from Them

6.2 Financial Institutions are Under Regulatory Pressure to Implement Stronger Security Controls

6.3 Healthcare is one of the top Adopters of IoT and is thus Focusing on Adopting Stronger Security Controls

6.4 The Dependency of the Automotive Industry on Third Party Provider is a Key Challenge in Implanting Holistic Security for a Car

6.5 Industrial Infrastructure is the Key Target for State-sponsored Attacks, which are Typically More Sophisticated and Devastating



7. Companies to Action

7.1 AI Has Enabled Startups to Develop and Implement Truly Innovative Approaches to Battling Security Threats

7.2 Vectra is Using AI to Drive Threat Detection and Response for Native and Hybrid Clouds

7.3 CrowdStrike Has Designed World's First Cloud-Native Endpoint Security Platform for Endpoint Security

7.4 Dragos Has Enabled Smaller Companies Fight Against Cyberthreats by Helping Them Collaborate on Cyber Intelligence



8. Conclusion & Recommendations



9. Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vltmc3

