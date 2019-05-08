2019 Report on Management Consulting & Business Advisory Services in South Africa
South Africa's management consulting and business advisory industry has been under growing pressure since 2017. The industry has been rocked by revelations that numerous consulting firms, including several global market leaders, have facilitated and/or been complicit in irregular activities and misdeeds, including fraud, state capture and corruption. Revelations that consultants from several multinational firms were found to be complicit have rocked the industry. The consequences of these developments, consulting expenditure cutbacks and economic conditions have affected the traditionally lucrative industry. However, some mid-tier and boutique management consultancies appear to be well positioned to capitalise on the crisis.
Mounting Pressure: National Treasury has issued directives to government departments and state-owned entities to reduce their reliance on the use of consultants, a practice which was previously widespread. At the same time, conventional consulting has been fundamentally changed by technology-driven disruption, requiring firms to incorporate digital tools to remain competitive. Technological advances also present various opportunities to the sector.
The report on Management Consulting and Business Advisory Services describes the industry, recent developments and the factors influencing the sector's performance. It includes comprehensive profiles of 46 firms including multinational firms operating in South Africa such as McKinsey and Bain, both of which were implicated in state capture revelations. It includes profiles on the major auditing and advisory firms such as Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG and specialist firms such as Hoorah Digital.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Government Interventions
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Labour
5.4. Operating Costs
5.5. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation
5.6. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers To Entry
7. Swot Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
Companies Mentioned
- A T Kearney (Pty) Ltd
- Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Adept Advisory (Pty) Ltd
- Alexander Proudfoot South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- AYO Technology Solutions Ltd
- Bain and Company South Africa Inc
- BDO South Africa Inc
- Beesa Business Services (Pty) Ltd
- Boston Consulting Group RSA (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Business Partners Ltd
- Butterfly Effect Intelligence (Pty) Ltd
- Columinate (Pty) Ltd
- Dalberg Consulting CC
- Datacomb (Pty) Ltd
- DecisionInc (Pty) Ltd
- Deloitte South Africa
- Ernst and Young Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd
- Eton Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- FeverTreeConsulting (Pty) Ltd
- Franchise Firm (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Free State Development Corporation
- Frost and Sullivan South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- FTI Consulting South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gauteng Growth and Development Agency SOC Ltd
- Generation of Leaders Discovered Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- Hoorah Digital (Pty) Ltd
- IQ Business (Pty) Ltd
- IQVIA Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Juran Consulting and Training SA (Pty) Ltd
- Kaiser International (Pty) Ltd
- Korn Ferry (Pty) Ltd
- KPMG Services (Pty) Ltd
- Kreston SA (Pty) Ltd
- ManpowerGroup SA (Pty) Ltd
- McKinsey and Company Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Moore Stephens South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Motlanalo Chartered Accountants and Auditors Inc
- NMG C and A Holdings (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc
- Renaicance Consultants CC
- Rifle-Shot Performance Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- SizweNtsalubaGobodo Grant Thornton Inc
- Strategic Simulation Solutions BTS Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tata Consultancy Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal
- Tramonto Trading (Pty) Ltd
