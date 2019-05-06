2019 Shanghai Jing'an Drama Valley is on stage

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the "Top Ten Brand Activities of Shanghai Culture", 2019 Shanghai Jing'an Modern Drama Valley is on the show, which innovates ideas with the theme of "Dramas warm city", "Art and benefit the people" as the purpose, and "the whole city has drama" as the goal. Between April 26th and May 12th, hundreds of drama activities are going to be presented to public, according to Jing'an Drama Valley.

In the "Classic Drama" section, all of 19 plays and 56 shows have set their Premiere in Shanghai, including the Greek director Theodoros Terzopoulos' classic works, as well as the Russian director Valery Fokin's, and the original dramas of Chinese young directors such as Wang Zichuan and Ding Yiteng; and due to the government generous subsidy for theatres, the citizens can buy ticket with a minimum of one hundred yuan.

In the "Citizens' Theater" section, a variety of exciting and dramatic theatrical performances and exhibitions play "out of the theater", integrated into the urban space, providing the audience the experience of "began to life, not just the theater".

In the "Dream Theatre Awards" section, by optimizing and enhancing the selection mechanism and award, the best repertoire of the year, the best director of the year, the best screenwriter of the year, the best producer of the year, the best actor and actress of the year will be nominated and awarded. The total 12 awards aims to recognize industry achievements, encourage original works, and cultivate youth strength.

SOURCE Jing'an Drama Valley