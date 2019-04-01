2019 SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon To Kick Off Celebratory Weekend With Women Run The World™ Panel

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation, (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) today announced that the 2019 SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon hosted by Meredith's SHAPE magazine in conjunction with the world's premier community running organization, New York Road Runners (NYRR), will kick off the celebratory weekend with its Women Run the World™ Panel. The race, which will take place Sunday, April 14, in New York's Central Park, is one of the largest women-only half-marathons in the country and draws thousands of female runners and walkers of all ages from around the world each year.

The honorees of this year's Women Run the World Panel include: Jen Widerstrom, television star and Consulting Fitness Director of SHAPE; Elizabeth Goodman Artis, Editor-in-Chief of SHAPE; Janine Delaney, psychologist and fitness expert; Tiff McFierce, DJ and wellness advocate; and Rhonda Vetere, C-suite technology leader.

"The Women Run the World Panel is an inspirational discussion to spread positivity the day before the 2019 SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon," says Elizabeth Goodman Artis, Editor-in-Chief of SHAPE magazine. "We are thrilled to recognize women who are making a difference in their industries and communities."

"The SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon is an inspiring event with an extensive history of unifying and empowering women," said Christine Burke, vice president of strategic partnerships and runner products at NYRR. "We're proud to once again partner with SHAPE on the half marathon, and the Women Run the World Panel featuring female leaders who inspire the next generation of runners."

In addition to the five notable women of the Women Run the World Panel, Broadway actress and singer Christy Altomare will sing the national anthem before running, and Sara Haines, co-host of "Strahan and Sara" on ABC News, will host the opening and closing ceremonies. Tiff McFierce, the first female resident DJ at Madison Square Garden, will perform at the finish line.

Leading the thousands of women through the Central Park course will be last year's SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon Champion, Askale Merachi. Merachi, of Ethiopia, will return to defend her title fresh off her course record-setting win at the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon, with a time of 2:24:12, on March 24, 2019.

On race day, supporters and spectators are invited to cheer on runners along the course in Central Park and visit the Race Day Festival at Naumburg Bandshell to enjoy live music, free samples, giveaways, fun activities and more. There will also be an awards ceremony following the race to celebrate the runners and Women Run the World honorees.

"Strahan and Sara" serves as the media partner of the SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon. Race product sponsors include Aveeno, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company and True Lemon. CARE is this year's charity partner.

For pre-race events, inspiration, expert training tips, race updates and more, join the conversation on social media using #WomenRunTheWorld and by following @shapehalf on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To register for the 2019 SHAPE Women's Half Marathon, visit: https://www.nyrr.org/races-and-events/2019/shape-womens-half-marathon

For race details and additional information, please visit: https://shapehalf.com/

ABOUT SHAPE

Launched in 1981, SHAPE helps women achieve the best versions of themselves while understanding that healthy living is more than an endgame—it's a source of personal joy and lasting reward. SHAPE magazine is published 10 times a year with a rate base of 2.5 million and an audience of 27 million, reaching women across all platforms, including the 8.5 million users on Shape.com and Fitnessmagazine.com, and through award-winning consumer events and innovative brand extensions. Visit us online at: http://www.shape.com/| Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEmagazine | Twitter: @Shape_Magazine | Instagram: @Shape_Magazine | Snapchat: @Shape_Magazine

ABOUT NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERS (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

