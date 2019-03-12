2019 SKYN® Condoms Sex & Intimacy Survey Discovers Gaps Between Sexually Active Millennials And Gen Z

For some time now, millennials have been in the spotlight, but this year the focus will shift. In 2019, Gen Z adults are set to surpass millennials as the most populous generation, forming approximately 32% of the world's population. Both generations are widely characterized as being tech-dependent and in need of instant gratification. Although some may be quick to regard the two as analogous, survey findings showcase that there are significant differences in how each generation approaches sex. Results reveal the following:

Social Butterflies: LifeStyles asked the respondents, "Would you rather give up sex or all social media for a full year?" Only 55% of Gen Z adults said they would give up social media compared to 67% of millennials. Gen Z is also using social media for sexting purposes with 54% noting that they have used direct messaging on social media to sext someone at least once.

In addition to questions related to sexual behaviors, the 2019 SKYN® Condoms Sex & Intimacy Survey asked sexually active Gen Z adults and millennials across North America detailed information about their sex lives, including favorite positions, partner preferences, bedroom confidence, and more. Additional findings across both generations include:

Pisces Season: 30% of Pisces respondents indicated that they have been in an open relationship at least once.

30% of Pisces respondents indicated that they have been in an open relationship at least once. Sliding Into the DMs: 50% of respondents reported having used direct messaging on social media to "sext" someone. 55% of all bisexual participants indicate that they've done so more than once, while only 34% of heterosexual respondents answered the same.

50% of respondents reported having used direct messaging on social media to "sext" someone. 55% of all bisexual participants indicate that they've done so more than once, while only 34% of heterosexual respondents answered the same. Double Standards: Respondents on average reported having 12 sexual partners, yet only 12% of respondents said they'd be comfortable with their significant other having more than 5 previous sexual partners.

Respondents on average reported having 12 sexual partners, yet only 12% of respondents said they'd be comfortable with their significant other having more than 5 previous sexual partners. Let's Talk About Sex (More Often): 16% of respondents reported that they've never had a sex education class or training in school.

16% of respondents reported that they've had a sex education class or training in school. Go With The Flow: 30% of women indicated that they would be open to sexual experiences across genders, while only 21% of men answered the same.

30% of women indicated that they would be open to sexual experiences across genders, while only 21% of men answered the same. Some Like It Ruff: Doggy-style reigns supreme, with 65% of respondents saying it's their favorite sexual position, followed by missionary and cowgirl.

"Gen Z adults are fast becoming the majority of our customer base," says Jeyan Heper, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "This year's survey has unveiled key learnings surrounding the sexual preferences, trends and desires of this growing demographic. These insights will ultimately serve to further drive innovation and help us continue creating products that heighten intimacy and promote better sexual experiences for every generation."

Survey Methodology

The 2019 SKYN® Condoms Sex & Intimacy Survey was conducted by a third party among 2,000 nationally representative Gen Z adults and Millennials in U.S. and Canada, with 1,000 respondents per market, between January 30th and February 11th, 2019. The margin of error was +/- 2.2% for the overall sample, and +/- 3.1% for each market sample.

