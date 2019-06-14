2019 South & Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair held in Kunming, China's Yunnan

KUNMING, China, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) was held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on June 12, 2019.

According to the Executive Committee of the SSACEIF, exhibitors from 74 countries, regions and international organizations were featured in the exposition. A total of 3,348 enterprises from home and abroad attended the SSACEIF, in which nearly half of them are overseas companies.

Themed "A Better Gateway and Powerhouse for Shared Development and Properity", Sri Lanka was the theme country of 2019 SSACEIF, and the country of honor was Cambodia.

With 17 pavilions covering an area of approximately 170,000 square meters, six major exhibition zones were also established specifically to highlight attractions and events of featured themes, including South Asia, Southeast Asia, overseas, domestic and China-South Asia Expo.

Compared to the previous SSACEIF, pavilions focusing on the Belt and Road Investment Cooperation, green energy, and natural forest products were set up for the first time. Digital technologies from the Yunnan province were also on display at a newly opened zone.

From the first day of SSACEIF on Wednesday, the regular China-South Asia Expo Section has been officially operating, and will be opened to the public all year round, where traditional characteristics and commodities from South Asian and Southeast Asian countries that were exhibited on CSA expo will be kept as a regular fair. The section included two major zones of the National pavilion and the Featured Commodity Exchange pavilion, covering an area of 10,000 square meters.

Contracts to be inked during the 2019 SSACEIF were estimated at a total amount of over 600 billion yuan (about US$86.7 billion), according to the Executive Committee of SSACEIF.

Another 14 series of events and activities, including the 3rd China-South Asia Business Forum, the 2nd China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, and the 7th China-South Asia Southeast Asia Think Tank Forum, will also be held during the seven-day event.

