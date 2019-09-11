2019 Strategic Insights into the Global Autonomous Shuttle Market - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Insight into the Global Autonomous Shuttle Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the emerging autonomous shuttle mobility market from different perspectives - stakeholder ecosystem and the growing significance of OEMs, autonomous startups, technology platforms and cities, regulatory outlook and commercialization potential, possible business and revenue models, cost comparisons, the importance of data and data sharing, and the global market outlook. Autonomous vehicle designing, parking, maintenance and repair, and insurance are some of the key markets that are expected to be disrupted by the advent of autonomous shuttles.

The advent of new mobility services such as carsharing, bikesharing, ridesharing, ride hailing, and demand responsive transit (DRT) has brought the concept of shared mobility to center stage. Growing environmental concerns, congestion, lack of parking, vertical expansion in most emerging cities, and smart city initiatives have spearheaded a new revolution in mobility - from single occupancy (ride hailing) to multiple occupancy shared mobility (ride sharing, DRT).



Advanced technology platforms are being leveraged that help improve fleet optimization and precise fleet sizing across all mobility modes. Autonomous mobility services are emerging as an amalgamation of all possible solutions to urban mobility issues - highly efficient fleets that operate for more than 20 hours in a day, shared mobility services, compact vehicles, and limited number of active vehicles on the roads.

While commercialization in developed markets is expected by 2019, commercial autonomous shuttle services are expected post-2021 in emerging markets. Commercialization, however, will require substantial capital investment due to factors such as low awareness, low utilization rates, and high initial capital outlay for operations. Government funding will play a critical role in determining success for the market. Cities and transit agencies will be instrumental in implementing the services - integrating autonomous shuttle into the public transit system. Determining proper use cases and deploying the shuttles accordingly will lead to higher adoption and uptake rates.



The current use case typically includes last mile connectivity; however, it can be expanded to suit a wide range of mobility requirements across geofenced and non-geofenced operations - in the short run, autonomous shuttles are expected to continue being geofenced and supervised. In the mid to long term, autonomous shuttles will gradually move towards being unsupervised and will operate on non-geofenced routes.



The autonomous shuttle market is currently dominated by vehicle manufacturers and technology platforms such as Easymile, Navya, Aptiv, May Mobility, Bestmile, Oxbotica, and Sensible 4. However, it is expected that all service providers will move towards becoming a platform - controlling every part of the value chain.



As the market evolves, new business models such as autonomous delivery and logistics services are expected to gain significance. A number of pilots, including pilots by OEMs such as Ford and GM, are being undertaken for autonomous deliveries.



With robust market potential and growth trajectory, the autonomous shuttle market is expected to constitute 50% of the demand responsive transit market by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Transition from Single Occupancy Shared Mobility towards Shared Mobility Modes

Key Application Areas of Geofenced Autonomous Shuttles

Key Application Areas of Non-Geofenced Autonomous Shuttles

Initiatives Across the Globe-Public-Private Integration

Snapshot of the Key Markets-Feasibility Analysis and Timeline

Market Developments

Regulatory Landscape

Key Findings and Future Outlook

Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Definitions and Segmentation

Autonomous Shuttle Market-Segmentation

Demand-Responsive Transit-Market Definitions

Introduction to the Autonomous Shuttle Market

Value Chain and Business Models

Pricing Models

O&M-Cost Assumptions

O&M Scenario-Operating Factors

O&M Scenario-Cost Analysis

Major OEM Strategy-Stepwise Introduction of Automated Driving (AD)

Future Roadmap-Autonomous Driving

Expanding Demand-Benefits and Applications of Autonomous Shuttles

Market Potential for Autonomous Shuttles across Applications

Value Chain Analysis-Aftermarket Solution Providers

Data Analytics-Leveraging Data as well as Providing User Insights

Mobility Use Case 1- Lyft

Technology Use Case 1-HERE's Real-time Traffic Service

Autonomous Shuttle Manufacturing Startups

Autonomous Shuttle Technology Startups

Impending Advent of Automated Taxis

The Emerging Urban Mobility Landscape

Real Impact of Autonomous Shuttles-Boost to Economy

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Outlook- North America : United States

: Regulatory Outlook- North America : Canada

: Regulatory Outlook- Europe

Regulatory Outlook- Asia : China , Japan , Singapore , South Korea

: , , , Regulatory Outlook-Oceania: Australia and New Zealand

and Regulatory Outlook-The Middle East: Dubai (UAE)

Technology Roadmap

2025 Cost Comparison-Autonomous Shuttles vs. Traditional Shuttles

Autonomous Shuttles and Cost Remodelling-2017 vs. 2025

Evolution of Autonomous Shuttles

Impact of Blockchain Technology on the Autonomous Shuttles

Market Landscape

Navya-Company Profile

Bestmile-Company Profile

May Mobility-Company Profile

Postbus-Company Profile

Transdev-Company Profile

Ridecell-Company Profile

New Business Models

Driverless Delivery Shuttles

Autonomous Car Concepts

Market Sizing and Opportunities

Autonomous Shuttles Unit Shipment Forecast Scenario Analysis

Autonomous Shuttles Revenue Forecast Scenario Analysis

Market Opportunities

Conclusions and Future Outlook-Total Market

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Partnerships, New Business Models, and New Technology

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Companies Mentioned



Aptiv

Bestmile

Easymile

Ford

GM

May Mobility

Navya

Oxbotica

Postbus

Ridecell

Sensible 4

Transdev

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz9za





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

