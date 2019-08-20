2019 Study: How 5G Will Affect Healthcare - Telemedicine has Enormous Potential but is Underutilized

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How 5G will Affect Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this study begins with the definition of 5G and goes on to describe its potential uses and how those are likely to affect healthcare. The Internet of Things (IoT) and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) will be described. This will be followed by chapters focusing on the impact of 5G on providers, hospital systems, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies and telehealth.

The report will wrap up with summaries of several companies that are key players in the technological launch of 5G systems, as well as companies marketing products for the application of 5G wireless in healthcare - products such as wireless medical devices, electronic health records (EHR) and remote surgical equipment. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are harvesting Big Data from wireless applications to make drug development and clinical testing more efficient; this too will be described in this report.



This report is intended to enlighten manufacturers, product suppliers, healthcare providers, hospital systems, and suppliers and consumers of telehealth services on the reasons why 5G is likely to revolutionize healthcare. The intended audience also includes hospital system CEOs, provider groups, payer groups and investment firms working in the sector.



The report includes:

Introduction to 5G and its significant impact on healthcare

A look at the relation between 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) with digital transformation

Examination of challenges posed by current healthcare systems

Information on telemedicine and its potential in mental healthcare and remote patient monitoring

Profiles of the major players in the market, including Capsule Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co, Intel Corp, and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Chapter 2 What is 5G?

Fifth Generation of Network Architecture

5G Rollout Timeline

Chapter 3 Challenges Posed by Current Healthcare Systems

Not Data Driven

Lack of Personalized Medicine

Unequal Accessibility

Wasteful and Expensive

Errors and Prevention Failures

Shortage of Trained Personnel

Chapter 4 Factors Affecting Health Ecosystems' Digital Transformation

Collaboration Between Hospital Systems, Healthcare Providers and Device Makers

Updating Inter connectivity is Vital to Making a Significant Leap Forward

Shortage of IT Experts in the Healthcare Ecosystem

Security, Privacy and a Lack of Trust

The Need for Training to Manage Data and Access Critical Digital Applications

Need for More Rapid Update and Modification of Regulations

Factors Driving and Restraining Implementation of 5G in IoMT

Interoperability

5G Is Not a Cure-All for What Ails Healthcare Ecosystems

Chapter 5 Impact of 5G on Providers

Impact on Patient Mix and Office Layout

The Need for Knowledge of Basic Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)

Physicians Are Not Traditionally Technology First-Movers

Promoting Practice Changes

Achieving More Patient-Centric Care

Who Owns the Patient Relationship? Provider or Payer?

Chapter 6 Impact of 5G on Hospital Systems

Developing a Healthcare Digital Strategy

5G as a Driver of Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC)

Rush University Medical Center Working With AT&T for First 5G Wireless Network in a U.S. Hospital

Medical Center Working With AT&T for First 5G Wireless Network in a U.S. Hospital Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

U.S. Government Continues to Push Adoption of EHR

European Commission Adopts Recommendation on a European EHR Exchange Format

Increased Use of Remote Surgery with Haptic Feedback

Improving Emergency Services

Potential to Make Cyber attacks Worse

Chapter 7 Impact of 5G on Medical Device Companies

Key Factors Affecting Medtech Companies

Too Many Unmanaged Devices in Healthcare Systems

Needed: A Shift in How Medtechs Develop Products

Maintaining Trust in a Digital Age

The Entrepreneurial World of Connected Wearables

Wearables, Smartphones and Data Mining

Chapter 8 Impact of 5G on Pharmaceutical Companies

How Drug Discovery Used to Be

Use of AI and Algorithms to Look for Patterns

Increasing Investment, But Challenges Abound

Chapter 9 Telemedicine: Enormous Potential but Underutilized

Physician Credentialing Vital to Telemedicine Success

CMS Expands Reimbursement for Remote Patient Monitoring

InTouch Health and Telemedicine

InTouch Expands into Telehealth

InTouch Collaborates with Intuitive Surgical

Why is Telemedicine Underutilized?

Policy Deficiencies and Organizational Barriers

Lack of Clinical Champions

Lack of IT Teletechnician Champions

Technological Barriers

U.S. DOD and Remote Surgery on the Battlefield

Using Telemedicine to Fill the Gap in Mental Healthcare

Remote Monitoring for Patients with Chronic Diseases

5G to Positively Impact Senior Care and Housing

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Biovista Technologies

Capsule Technologies

Ericsson Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Intel Corp.

Intouch Health

Korea Telecom

Livongo

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



List of Tables

Table 1: Selected Events in Global 5G Deployment Timeline

Table 2: Selected Countries, Wireless Operators and 5G Launch Dates

Table 3: 5G and IoMT Enablers and Challengers

Table 4: Selected Cyberattacks on Healthcare Systems, Payers and Companies

Table 5: Selected Companies Working in Connected Wearables

Table 6: Capsule Technologies: Company Developments

Table 7: Ericsson Inc.: Company Developments

Table 8: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.: Company Developments

Table 9: Intel Corp.: Company Developments

Table 10: Korea Telecom: Company Developments

Table 11: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: Company Developments

Table 12: Acronyms Used in This Report

List of Figures

Figure 1: From 1G to 4G

Figure 2: 5G's Impact on Primary Care Physicians

Figure 3: Porter's Equation for Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC)

Figure 4: A Potential Stroke Intervention Scenario on a 5G Network

Figure 5: Data Flow from Wearable Devices to Remote DSPS

Figure 6: Traditional Drug Discovery Cycle

