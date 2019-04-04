2019 Study on Cooling Towers - World Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2024) with Profiles on 69 Market Players
DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooling Towers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End Use Segments:
- Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications
- Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications
- Chemical Industry
- Other Applications
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Baltimore Aircoil Company (USA)
- BERG Chilling Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- Bell Cooling Towers (India)
- Brentwood Industries, Inc. (USA)
- B&W SPIG (Italy)
- Composite Cooling Solutions (USA)
- Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. (USA)
- Cooling Tower Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Delta Cooling Towers, Inc. (USA)
- Enexio (Germany)
- ENGIE Refrigeration GmbH (Germany)
- Evapco, Inc. (USA)
- Evaptech, Inc. (USA)
- HAMON SA (Belgium)
- Ilmed Impianti Srl (Italy)
- International Cooling Tower, Inc. (USA)
- Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)
- Liang Chi Industry (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
- Mesan Cooling Tower Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited (India)
- REYMSA COOLING TOWERS, INC. (USA)
- Ryowo Holding Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Star Cooling Towers (USA)
- Superchill Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Thermal Care, Inc (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Popular Type of Heat Exchanger, Cooling Towers Play a Key Role in Industrial Process Heat Management
With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for the Cooling Towers Market
Global PMI Weakens Through the 12-Months of 2018, Triggering Concerns Over the Health of the Manufacturing Industry in 2019
Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Artificial Intelligence & Electronification of Controls Make a Disruptive Impact on Cooling Tower Performance Monitoring & Operation
As Hidden Profit Centers, Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Grow in Prominence
Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for Cooling Towers in the Global Oil Refining Market
Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Rooftop Packaged HVAC Cooling Towers
Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Cooling Towers in the Power Generation/Utilities Sector
As the Icon of Thermal Energy Generation, Large Cooling Towers Will Continue to Find Attractive Opportunities in Coal Fired Power Plants
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Cooling Towers in the Energy Sector
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Cooling Towers Market
Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the Mining Industry, Throwing Mine Cooling Towers Back Into Stress
As Deep Mines Begin to Invade the Earth's Forbidden Zone, Efficient Mine Cooling Towers Will Grow in Prominence Over the Long-Term Period
Evaporative Credits Offered by Utilities Strengthens
the Business Case for the Use of Cooling Towers
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Cooling Towers Demand
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Cooling Towers in the Food Processing Sector
Stringent Environmental Norms & Worsening Water Shortages Drive Demand for Closed Circuit Dry Cooling Towers
Hybrid Cooling Towers Rise in Importance & Commercial Value
Technology Innovations Remain Critical to Growth
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes
Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift Eliminators to Address Environmental Concerns
New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency
Electric Pulse Technology, an Alternative to Water Treatment Chemicals in Cooling Towers
A Review of Innovations in Construction Materials for Cooling Towers
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cooling Towers - An Introduction
Cooling Tower Systems - Basic Design
Classification of Cooling Towers
Direct (or Open) Cooling Tower
Indirect (or Closed) Cooling Tower
Cooling Towers Classification by Function
Forced/Natural Draft Towers
Induced/Mechanical Draft Towers
Cooling Towers Classification by Availability (Prepackaged or Customized)
Based on Design
Dry Cooling Towers
Wet Cooling Towers
Hybrid Cooling Towers
Design Systems
Design Factors
Based on Raw Material
Fiberglass Reinforced Polymer based Cooling Towers
Wood
Concrete
Steel
Cooling Tower Applications in key End-Use Segments
Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications
Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications
Oil Refining
Petrochemical Industry
Power/Utilities
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Other Applications
Food Processing
Paper & Pulp
Functioning of Cooling Towers
Components of Cooling Towers
Condenser Pump & Distribution System
Cooling Loop System
Heat Transfer Media
Cooling Tower Fan System
Cooling Tower Basin
Cooling Tower Pumps
Drift Eliminators
Cooling Tower Fills
Installation of Cooling Towers
Tower Performance
Cleaning of Cooling Towers
Problems Associated with Cooling Towers
4. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE INDUSTRY
Legionnaire's Disease
Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permits
New Source Review (NSR) Permits
Title V Operating Permits
NESHAP Regulations
Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) Reports
Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA)
Environment Protection Agency (EPA)
Monitoring of Cooling Tower Performance
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Launches
Aggreko Unveils New GT Series of Mobile Cooling Towers
SPX Cooling Technologies Showcases New Marley Cooling Towers
SPX Cooling Technologies Launches New Marley MD Everest Counterflow Cooling Towers
Tower Tech Introduces New Split Cell Cooling Tower
Leminar Introduces Mesan USA Cooling Towers
BAC Launches New 10-Foot VF1 Closed Circuit Cooling Tower
Delta Unveils the World's First Anti-Microbial Cooling Tower
SPX Introduces New Modular Construction Techniques for Marley F400 Cooling Tower
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Midwest Acquires Minority Stake in Cooling Tower Resources
Creative Pultrusions Acquires Tower Tech
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 87)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (28)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- Italy (4)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East & Africa (11)
