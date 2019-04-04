2019 Study on Cooling Towers - World Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2016-2024) with Profiles on 69 Market Players

DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooling Towers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End Use Segments:

Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications

Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications

Chemical Industry

Other Applications

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Popular Type of Heat Exchanger, Cooling Towers Play a Key Role in Industrial Process Heat Management

With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for the Cooling Towers Market

Global PMI Weakens Through the 12-Months of 2018, Triggering Concerns Over the Health of the Manufacturing Industry in 2019

Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges

Artificial Intelligence & Electronification of Controls Make a Disruptive Impact on Cooling Tower Performance Monitoring & Operation

As Hidden Profit Centers, Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Grow in Prominence

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for Cooling Towers in the Global Oil Refining Market

Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Rooftop Packaged HVAC Cooling Towers

Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Cooling Towers in the Power Generation/Utilities Sector

As the Icon of Thermal Energy Generation, Large Cooling Towers Will Continue to Find Attractive Opportunities in Coal Fired Power Plants

Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Cooling Towers in the Energy Sector

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Cooling Towers Market

Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the Mining Industry, Throwing Mine Cooling Towers Back Into Stress

As Deep Mines Begin to Invade the Earth's Forbidden Zone, Efficient Mine Cooling Towers Will Grow in Prominence Over the Long-Term Period

Evaporative Credits Offered by Utilities Strengthens

the Business Case for the Use of Cooling Towers

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Cooling Towers Demand

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Cooling Towers in the Food Processing Sector

Stringent Environmental Norms & Worsening Water Shortages Drive Demand for Closed Circuit Dry Cooling Towers

Hybrid Cooling Towers Rise in Importance & Commercial Value

Technology Innovations Remain Critical to Growth

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes

Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift Eliminators to Address Environmental Concerns

New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency

Electric Pulse Technology, an Alternative to Water Treatment Chemicals in Cooling Towers

A Review of Innovations in Construction Materials for Cooling Towers

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cooling Towers - An Introduction

Cooling Tower Systems - Basic Design

Classification of Cooling Towers

Direct (or Open) Cooling Tower

Indirect (or Closed) Cooling Tower

Cooling Towers Classification by Function

Forced/Natural Draft Towers

Induced/Mechanical Draft Towers

Cooling Towers Classification by Availability (Prepackaged or Customized)

Based on Design

Dry Cooling Towers

Wet Cooling Towers

Hybrid Cooling Towers

Design Systems

Design Factors

Based on Raw Material

Fiberglass Reinforced Polymer based Cooling Towers

Wood

Concrete

Steel

Cooling Tower Applications in key End-Use Segments

Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications

Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications

Oil Refining

Petrochemical Industry

Power/Utilities

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Other Applications

Food Processing

Paper & Pulp

Functioning of Cooling Towers

Components of Cooling Towers

Condenser Pump & Distribution System

Cooling Loop System

Heat Transfer Media

Cooling Tower Fan System

Cooling Tower Basin

Cooling Tower Pumps

Drift Eliminators

Cooling Tower Fills

Installation of Cooling Towers

Tower Performance

Cleaning of Cooling Towers

Problems Associated with Cooling Towers



4. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE INDUSTRY

Legionnaire's Disease

Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permits

New Source Review (NSR) Permits

Title V Operating Permits

NESHAP Regulations

Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) Reports

Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA)

Environment Protection Agency (EPA)

Monitoring of Cooling Tower Performance



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Launches

Aggreko Unveils New GT Series of Mobile Cooling Towers

SPX Cooling Technologies Showcases New Marley Cooling Towers

SPX Cooling Technologies Launches New Marley MD Everest Counterflow Cooling Towers

Tower Tech Introduces New Split Cell Cooling Tower

Leminar Introduces Mesan USA Cooling Towers

BAC Launches New 10-Foot VF1 Closed Circuit Cooling Tower

Delta Unveils the World's First Anti-Microbial Cooling Tower

SPX Introduces New Modular Construction Techniques for Marley F400 Cooling Tower



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Midwest Acquires Minority Stake in Cooling Tower Resources

Creative Pultrusions Acquires Tower Tech



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



