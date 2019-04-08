2019 Study on Offshore Pipelines - Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook 2015-2027
Apr 08, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Pipeline Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Offshore Pipeline Market is poised to grow strongly during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for cheaper methods of transportation, Innovative demand for Offshore/Ultra-deep water discoveries and High growth demand for refined products.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising demand for cheaper methods of transportation
3.1.2 Innovative demand for Offshore/Ultra-deepwater discoveries
3.1.3 High growth demand for refined products
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Diameter
4.1 Greater Than 24
4.2 Below 24
5 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Technology
5.1 Bundled Line Systems
5.2 Flexible Flowlines
5.3 Piggy Back Line Systems
5.4 Pipe In Pipe Systems
5.5 Rigid Steel Pipes
6 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Type
6.1 Cladded or lined with stainless steels
6.2 Duplex Pipelines
6.3 Flexible Pipelines
6.4 Steel Chromium Pipelines
7 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Route Selection
7.1 Human Factors
7.2 Physical Factors
8 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Transportation
8.1 Mineral Salts
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.3 Refined Products
8.4 Strong Alkaline Materials
8.5 Water
8.6 Other Transportations
9 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Pipe Type
9.1 Clad Pipe
9.2 Coil Tubing
9.3 CRA Pipe
9.4 Flexible Hose
9.5 Flexible Pipe
9.6 Low Carbon Steel
10 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Category
10.1 Export Pipeline
10.2 Infield Pipeline
10.3 Transmission Pipelines
10.4 Transport Pipeline
10.5 Other Pipelines
11 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Coating
11.1 Corrosion Coatings
11.1.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy
11.1.2 Layer Polyethylene
11.1.3 Layer Polypropylene
11.1.4 Neoprene
11.2 Concrete Weight Coating
11.3 Field Joint Coating
11.4 Insulation Coatings
12 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Stabilization
12.1 Gravel Dumps
12.2 Ground Anchors
12.3 Mattresses
12.4 Saddle Blocks
12.5 Sand Blocks
12.6 Sandbags and Grout bags
12.7 Teaching and Burial
13 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Installation
13.1 The Pull/Tow System
13.1.1 Bottom Tow
13.1.2 Near Surface Tow
13.1.3 Off-Bottom Tow
13.1.4 Surface Tow
13.1.5 The S-Lay System
13.2 The J-Lay System
13.3 The Reel-Lay System
14 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Geography
14.1 North America
14.2 Europe
14.3 Asia Pacific
14.4 Middle East
14.5 Latin America
14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
15 Key Player Activities
15.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
15.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
15.3 Product Launch & Expansions
15.4 Other Activities
16 Leading Companies
16.1 Saipem
16.2 Atteris
16.3 Fugro
16.4 L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
16.5 Mcdermott
16.6 Penspen
16.7 Petrofac
16.8 Sapura Energy Berhad
16.9 Senaat
16.10 Subsea 7
16.11 Technip FMC
16.12 Wood Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gftkn6/2019_study_on?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article