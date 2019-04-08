2019 Study on Offshore Pipelines - Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook 2015-2027

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Pipeline Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Offshore Pipeline Market is poised to grow strongly during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for cheaper methods of transportation, Innovative demand for Offshore/Ultra-deep water discoveries and High growth demand for refined products.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand for cheaper methods of transportation

3.1.2 Innovative demand for Offshore/Ultra-deepwater discoveries

3.1.3 High growth demand for refined products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Diameter

4.1 Greater Than 24

4.2 Below 24



5 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Technology

5.1 Bundled Line Systems

5.2 Flexible Flowlines

5.3 Piggy Back Line Systems

5.4 Pipe In Pipe Systems

5.5 Rigid Steel Pipes



6 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Type

6.1 Cladded or lined with stainless steels

6.2 Duplex Pipelines

6.3 Flexible Pipelines

6.4 Steel Chromium Pipelines



7 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Route Selection

7.1 Human Factors

7.2 Physical Factors



8 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Transportation

8.1 Mineral Salts

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Refined Products

8.4 Strong Alkaline Materials

8.5 Water

8.6 Other Transportations



9 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Pipe Type

9.1 Clad Pipe

9.2 Coil Tubing

9.3 CRA Pipe

9.4 Flexible Hose

9.5 Flexible Pipe

9.6 Low Carbon Steel



10 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Category

10.1 Export Pipeline

10.2 Infield Pipeline

10.3 Transmission Pipelines

10.4 Transport Pipeline

10.5 Other Pipelines



11 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Coating

11.1 Corrosion Coatings

11.1.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy

11.1.2 Layer Polyethylene

11.1.3 Layer Polypropylene

11.1.4 Neoprene

11.2 Concrete Weight Coating

11.3 Field Joint Coating

11.4 Insulation Coatings



12 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Stabilization

12.1 Gravel Dumps

12.2 Ground Anchors

12.3 Mattresses

12.4 Saddle Blocks

12.5 Sand Blocks

12.6 Sandbags and Grout bags

12.7 Teaching and Burial



13 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Installation

13.1 The Pull/Tow System

13.1.1 Bottom Tow

13.1.2 Near Surface Tow

13.1.3 Off-Bottom Tow

13.1.4 Surface Tow

13.1.5 The S-Lay System

13.2 The J-Lay System

13.3 The Reel-Lay System



14 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Geography

14.1 North America

14.2 Europe

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.4 Middle East

14.5 Latin America

14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



15 Key Player Activities

15.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

15.3 Product Launch & Expansions

15.4 Other Activities



16 Leading Companies

16.1 Saipem

16.2 Atteris

16.3 Fugro

16.4 L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

16.5 Mcdermott

16.6 Penspen

16.7 Petrofac

16.8 Sapura Energy Berhad

16.9 Senaat

16.10 Subsea 7

16.11 Technip FMC

16.12 Wood Group



