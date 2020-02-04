2019 Study on South Africa's Gambling Industry - Featuring Profiles of 20 Market Players: Tsogo Sun, Sun International, Sibaya Ithuba, Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The South African Gambling Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the South African Gambling Industry includes comprehensive information on the sector and its subsectors including the lottery, casinos, limited payout machines, bingo and betting including betting on horse racing.



There are profiles of 20 companies and national and provincial gambling boards in the sector. Profiled companies include major players such as Tsogo Sun, which completed the unbundling of its hotel division and Sun International, which announced plans to increase its holding in hotel and casino resort Sibaya and is in negotiations to make an acquisition in Chile. Others include Ithuba, which manages the lottery and Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, a major player in horse racing.



The South African Gambling Industry



The fortunes of South Africa's gambling industry were mixed during the past year. Although the casino segment continues to generate the lion's share of total gross gambling revenue, its market share has declined markedly as bingo, betting, limited payout machines become popular.



Online gambling is increasingly taking share from on-the-ground casinos and other betting outlets. Although casinos generate higher revenues than other forms of gambling, the National Lottery attracts the highest number of players.



Regulatory Changes



The industry is heavily regulated and licensing is strictly controlled. The gambling regulatory framework is set to shift markedly when the National Gambling Amendment Bill is approved.



In its current form, the bill provides for new offences and the forfeiture of illegal winnings, revised definitions covering bingo, limited payout machines, online gambling and advertising, the restructuring of the National Gambling Board into a National Gambling Regulator and the introduction of a self-regulating body for the horse racing industry.



This and other regulatory changes such as the Liquor Amendment Bill, the proposed gambling levy and proposals in Gauteng to change casino tax may change the fortunes of some casino and betting operators.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Illicit Gambling, Fraud and other Criminal Activities

5.3. Regulatory Uncertainty

5.4. Rising Operational Costs

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Negative Social Consequences of Gambling

5.7. Labour

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles

Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board

Egoli Gaming (Pty) Ltd

Emerald Safari Resort (Pty) Ltd

Free State Gambling, Liquor and Tourism Authority

Gauteng Gambling Board

Gold Circle (Pty) Ltd

Ithuba Holdings (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Kwazulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board

Limpopo Gambling Board

National Gambling Board

Netbet (Pty) Ltd

North West Gambling Board

Northern Cape Casino Consultants Kairo (Pty) Ltd

Northern Cape Gambling Board

O L I M P (Pty) Ltd

Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd

Sun International Ltd

Tsogo Sun Gaming Ltd

Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1s2rd

