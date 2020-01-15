2019 Study on the Disruptive Innovations in Biosurfactants | Technology Snapshot & Benchmarking, Trends Analysis, Application Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Innovations in Biosurfactants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biosurfactants are becoming an attractive alternative for conventional surfactants. This transition is gaining importance as product developmental efforts in application areas such as cosmetics, personal care, and agriculture have already received satisfying results after shifting toward non-crude-based surfactants.

There is also a significant push toward adoption of eco-friendly alternatives across the globe owing to rapid changes in regulations around material use that is aiding the R&D efforts towards biosurfactants.



Disruptive Innovations in Biosurfactants provides an understanding of various types of forms of biosurfactants based on feedstocks such as oil seed-based, cereals, insects, algae, and lignocellulose.



The research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, and future prospects in the development of biosurfactants. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and application prospects in various industries.



The service also highlights the disruptive innovations that will enable the use of biosurfactants to meet the needs of various applications.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings

1.4 Factors Influencing the Adoption of Biosurfactants



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Biosurfactants Are More Desirable Forms of Surfactants than Conventional Surfactants

2.2 Biorefining is the Most Widely Used Manufacturing Method for Biosurfactants

2.3 Biomass Derived from Cereals are the Most Widely Adopted Feedstock for Biosurfactants

2.4 Oilseed is One of the Conventional Feestocks Used for Manufacturing Biosurfactants

2.5 Lignocellulose is One of the Key Emerging Feedstock Types

2.6 Insects are Being Investigated as a Potential Feedstock for Biosurfactants

2.7 Algae is Being Considered for Microbial Synthesis of Biosurfactants

2.8 Adoption of Biosurfactants is Enhanced by their Biodegradability Characteristics

2.9 Sourcing of Raw Materials for Biosurfactants is Cost-effective Compared to Synthetic Surfactants

2.10 European Region has the Highest Adoption Potential Owing to Stringent Regulations



3. Trend Analysis

3.1 R&D Activity Around Nanotechnology-based Biosurfactants is Increasing Significantly

3.2 Patenting Trends are Driven By the increasing Demand for Biosurfactants in Consumer Products Segment

3.3 Key Industrial Innovations

3.4 Microbial Culturing of Biosurfactants is Gaining Adoption in the European Region

3.5 European Region has the Highest Funding Activity Owing to Significant Biorefinery Expansion



4. Application Landscape

4.1 Key Application Areas for Biosurfactants

4.2 Regulations Play a Critical Role for the Adoption of Biosurfactants in the Cosmetics Sector

4.3 Biosurfactants will Play a Major Role in Enhanced Oil Recovery Applications

4.4 Biodegradability of Biosurfactant has Improved Adoption Potential in Industrial Cleaning Sector

4.5 Biosurfactants will Significantly Improve the Bioavailability of Plant Nutrients

4.6 Adoption of Biosurfactants can Significantly Reduce the Need for Synthetics in Personal Care Formulations



5. Technology Benchmarking

5.1 Benchmarking Rubrics

5.2 Cosmetics Sector is Observed to have the Highest Application Potential

5.3 Cosmetics Sector is Observed to have a High Adoption Potential Owing to Increasing Focus on Sustainable Products



6. Key Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nir1hv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

