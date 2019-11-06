2019 Surgical Devices Market Research Overview

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Devices Market: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the surgical devices market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2019.



The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The market is anticipated to show a significant growth due to increase in the laparoscopic surgeries and minimal invasive technologies in surgery.



North America is estimated to have the highest market share and the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in health care expenditure in the Asia-Pacific market, growing research and development activities, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors augmenting the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Global surgical devices market comprises of various technologies used for treatment of different chronic diseases. The surgical devices and its technologies market is evidencing significant changes with technological innovations such as surgical robotics, medical aesthetics and introduction of powered surgical tools and increasing significant focus on minimally invasive procedures. The market is dominated by hand tools and timesaving innovations have been introduced with the adoption of powered tools.



This market has been highly sensitive to the economic downturn, which has led to reduced hospital budgets; however, it is rebounding rapidly. The market has significant drivers such as an increase in lifestyle diseases and surgical procedures, increased accessibility to health care facilities, medical tourism and increased health care spending. However, the global market is complex, as its trends vary regionally.

For instance, in India, medical and surgical equipment is largely an importdependent market; however, in the case of surgical equipment, domestic manufacturers earn significant revenues through the export of surgical equipment. Product differentiation in this market is extremely limited; hence, pricing and branding remains the unique selling proposition. The market is packed with numerous participants ranging from manufacturers of forceps to power tools and robotics.



Quite recently, specialty hospitals have seen appreciable growth in the developing economies focusing on intense treatments on a single therapeutic segment, for example, cardiology. However, these economies are still facing basic challenges with respect to proper sterilization of surgical equipment. Such diversified complexities across regions, end users and product categories are presenting significant challenges to surgical devices.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Bariatric Surgical Devices

Background

Bariatric Surgery

Biosurgery Devices

Merits of Biosurgery Procedures

Cardiovascular Surgical Devices

Overview

Overview of Cardiovascular Disease and Cardiovascular Surgery

Categories of Cardiovascular Surgery

Medical Aesthetic Devices

Key Statistics for Medical Aesthetics

Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery

Medical Robotics

Surgical Imaging Technologies

Image Registration Techniques

Computer Image Processing

Surgical Robots

Intelligent Operating Rooms

Surgical Simulation

Types of Medical Robotics

Peripheral Vascular Disease and Peripheral Vascular Surgery

Categories of Peripheral Vascular Disease

Treatment of Peripheral Vascular Disease

Spinal Surgical Devices

Common Spinal Conditions

Trends

Technological Changes

Applications of Spinal Surgical Devices

Non-fusion

Surgical Navigation Systems Technologies

Surgical Navigation Systems by Types

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Globally

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Market in Emerging Economies

Restraints and Challenges

Changing Decision Makers

Influence of New Entities

Price Pressure

Regulatory Environment

Compliance Rules

Lack of Training to the End Users

Continuing Demand for Specialized Surgical Devices

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Surgical Devices, by Product Type

Bariatric Surgery Devices

Biosurgery Technologies

Cardiovascular Surgical Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery

Drivers and Challenges

Hysterectomy and Myomectomy Surgeries

Growth in Cardiac Surgery

Increasing Expenditures for Healthcare Industries

Peripheral Vascular Surgical Products

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Spinal Surgical Devices

Enhanced Clinical Outcomes

Increasing Adoption Rate of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

Expanding Product Portfolios of Key Players

Technological Advancements in Spinal Surgery

Growth in the Incidence of Obesity and Degenerative Spinal Conditions

Market Restraints

Reimbursement Cuts

Expensive Treatment Procedures

Limited Utilization of the Spinal Systems in Surgeries

Stringent Regulatory Process for New Product Approvals

Surgical Navigation Systems Technologies

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 7 Regulation and Reimbursement

Regulations

Pricing and Reimbursement

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

