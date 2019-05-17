2019 Table Mountain Casino Celebrity Invitational Donates $10,000 To Valley Children's Healthcare

Rob Goslin, Table Mountain Casino President and General Manager said, "The Table Mountain Casino Celebrity Invitational is the valley's premiere charity golf tournament. Not only did everyone have a great time golfing and visiting with the celebrities, more importantly, we raised resources for our local shining star, Valley Children's Healthcare; that's what this day is really all about. Table Mountain and Valley Children's share a long-standing commitment to improving the health and wellness of the Valley's 1.3 million children."

This year's Invitational included an opportunity for sponsors and players to take photos, visit and engage with the celebrities, all while enjoying the panoramic views of the foothills that the challenging Eagle Springs course offers. The tournament culminated in a delicious meal followed by an awards ceremony, where prizes and medals were awarded to the top teams and players.

Goslin concluded with the following thank you, "We appreciate all those who contributed to the overwhelming success of this memorable day. We are already looking forward to next year's Table Mountain Casino Celebrity Invitational."

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug-free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

