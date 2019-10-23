2019 Tuttle Award Presented by the Institute for Defense and Business

The Tuttle Award is an annual award established at the Institute for Defense and Business (IDB) in Chapel Hill, NC to recognize an exceptional business application in defense and government. The Tuttle Award is presented to an IDB Alum for demonstrating the best return on investment to his or her organization by successfully applying the lessons learned in an IDB education program.

IDB's education and training courses are developed to provide interaction between the military/government, private sector, and academic communities. These courses provide a dynamic and unique educational experience that includes the application of innovative business practices in the challenging environment of the defense enterprise. The nature of IDB programs is to be a true investment that equips and motivates graduates to share the business principles learned in class with their team and apply them for the betterment of the organization.

The Air Force IT Transformation Team developed a robust IT system health assessment method to modernize the existing infrastructure by reducing the footprint, refactoring systems, and rehosting to an improved cloud environment. Beginning with identification of risk, the team proceeded to assess the health of 169 Logistics IT systems and prioritize their consolidation, migration, and/or shut down for a cost avoidance of $330M. The team also developed, and is in the process of implementing, a migration methodology to migrate over 200 systems to the Air Force Common Computing Environment over the next 3 years. Additionally, the team worked with maintainers and industry to tackle a way for Airmen on the flight line to document aircraft maintenance in real time without duplicative and manual inputs. An investment of $2M will recover 494,000 maintenance man hours per year.

IDB President MG James Hodge, USA (Ret) presented the award to team members Aspasia Wooldridge, Jasen Blacksburg, Kim Brown, and Mark Heitkamp.

Hodge stated: "The Tuttle Award serves to recognize IDB alumni who have applied innovative business practices learned in our classrooms to improve their organizations. This year's winners are absolutely exceptional examples of successfully improving their organizations through application of newly-learned skills and education."

About the Institute for Defense and Business

The Institute for Defense and Business (IDB) delivers educational programs and research to teach, challenge, and inspire leaders who work with and within the defense enterprise to achieve next-level results for their organization. IDB features curriculum in Logistics, Supply Chain and Life Cycle Management, Complex Industrial Leadership, Strategic Studies, and Global Business and Defense Studies, Continuous Process Improvement, and Stabilization and Economic Reconstruction. www.IDB.org

