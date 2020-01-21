2019 U.S. & Europe Mobile Worker Applications Survey: Customer Preferences and Plans

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Worker Applications Survey - Customer Preferences and Plans, U.S. and Europe, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reports the findings of a major survey conducted in 2019.



The survey was conducted in the U.S. and Europe (England, Germany, France) and had the following objectives:

Measure the current use of and future decision-making behaviour toward mobile worker applications and devices

Uncover preferences and plans regarding a number of related mobility topics and issues in the workplace

Include a specific focus on two complex mobile worker app categories: 1) Mobile field service management (also known as mobile workforce management), and 2) Mobilized sales force automation

Mobile worker apps are being used by more than just remote employees. This survey identifies the various types of users and prioritizes the many positive business impacts these apps are having in the business sector.



The survey respondent sample was screened to include only management personnel involved in purchase decisions related to enterprise digital solutions. The respondents worked for businesses that already use mobile worker applications and/or devices. These businesses had 25 or more employees. The survey was conducted as a computer-based web interview. The sample size was 502 respondents (201 in the U.S. and 301 in Europe).



Mobile worker apps allow mobile and field employees real-time access to and exchange of information, collaboration, and/or guidance via their smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other mobile devices. These solutions can be as simple as an approved GPS navigation app or basic mobile form. They can also be as sophisticated as mobilized field service management or field selling apps that automate and optimize complex work processes.



Key Issues Addressed

How many different mobile worker apps have typically been deployed by today's businesses?

What are customers' future plans for app deployment and expansion?

What factors must be addressed when making a mobile worker app purchase? What are the top selection criteria used to select a particular mobile worker app?

Do today's businesses prefer packaged or custom mobile worker applications? Do they prefer cloud or on-premise delivery? How satisfied are current users with the level of back-office integration currently implemented? How important is the incorporation of artificial intelligence in today's more complex solutions?

Who do today's businesses favour as their mobility partners when evaluating and selecting a mobile business app? Corporate software vendors? Wireless carriers? Systems integrators? What are the top selection criteria used to select a particular mobility partner?

What types of growth opportunities exist for the providers of mobile worker apps?

What are the current preferences and plans regarding mobile field service management solutions and mobilized sales force automation apps?

Key Topics Covered



1. Survey Objectives & Methodology

Survey Research Objectives

Survey Research Methodology

Definition of Mobile Worker Applications

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

3. Mobile Worker Applications - Pros & Cons

Users of Mobile Worker Applications, By Title

Current and Planned Deployment of Mobile Software Applications for Employees

Pros for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees

Cons Against Providing Mobile Apps to Employees

Tactics Being Used to Encourage Usage of Mobile Worker Apps

4. Mobile Worker Applications - Securing with Enterprise Mobility Management

Employee Use of Unauthorized Mobile Apps

Current and Planned Usage of Enterprise Mobility Management Platform

Barriers to Enterprise Mobility Management Implementation

5. Mobile Worker Applications - Insights for Mobility Partners

Preferred Strategic Mobility Partner

Mobility Partner Selection Criteria

Mobile Application Selection Criteria

Preference Regarding Packaged vs. Custom Apps

Key Parties in the Mobile Worker App Deployment Decision Process

Cloud vs. On-Premise Mobile Apps Implementation

6. Mobile Field Service Management Solutions

Defining Mobile Field Service Management

Types of Field Services Provided

Current and Planned Deployment of a Mobile Field Service Management Solution

Mobile Field Service Management Implementation

Prioritized Mobile Field Service Management Capabilities

Degree of Current FSM Integration with Other Systems

Top Business Impacts of Mobile Field Service Management

Mobile Field Service Management Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Barriers to Implementation of Mobile Field Service Management

Respondents' Primary Mobile Field Service Management Brand

7. Mobilized Sales Force Automation Solutions

Summary - Brand Consideration and Preference

Types of Field Sales Personnel Employed

Current and Planned Deployment of a Mobilized Sales Force Automation Solution

Mobilized Sales Force Automation Implementation

Prioritized Mobilized Sales Force Automation Capabilities

Degree of Current SFA Integration with Other Systems

Top Business Impacts of Mobilized Sales Force Automation

Mobilized Sales Force Automation Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Barriers to Implementation of Mobilized Sales Force Automation

Respondents' Primary Mobilized Sales Force Automation Brand

8. Respondent Demographics

Survey Respondents - Global Annual Revenue

Survey Respondents - Past Year's Revenue Growth

Survey Respondents - Last Year's Net Profit Margin

Survey Respondents - Top 2020 Enterprise Digital Solution Investments

Survey Respondents - Main Location of IT/Telecom Assets

Survey Respondents - Total Employees

Survey Respondents - Decision-Making Role

Survey Respondents - Industry Mix

Survey Respondents - By Job Title

9. The Last Word

