2019 USA Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky(R) - The Success And Leadership Summit For Women to be Held in New York in Feb 2019

USA Edition to kick off 2019 World Tour to accelerate global gender diversity

Edition to kick off 2019 World Tour to accelerate global gender diversity KROGER, BUREAU VERITAS AND PEPSICO to lead as early sponsors for USA

World's best Companies to share best practices for success, diversity and leadership.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women will hold its 2019 USA Edition in New York on Feb 4, 2019, with the US-ASEAN Business Council as primary Industry Partner and Besomebody Inc as primary Network Partner, House of Rose Professional (HORP) Pte. Ltd. announced today.

Break the ceiling touch the sky – the success and leadership summit for women® is a one-day summit consisting of action-focused panel discussions, keynotes and a special speed mentoring segment led by C-Suite leaders sharing their own and their Companies latest techniques for success, diversity and leadership. The summit has evolved to become a key enabler of gender diversity in the Corporate sector globally with editions in Singapore (world edition), India, Australia, the Middle East and now the USA and new locations to be added around the world in 2019. Companies can enhance the leadership skills of their women leaders at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs and delegates can leverage the summit to learn from and interact with top leaders from the world's best organizations as mentors in their own paths to success. Break the ceiling touch the sky® builds on the extensive global talent network nurtured by House of Rose Professional over the years. Over 250 C suite executives from the world's most successful Companies currently lead this forum as speakers and mentors across the world as part of this network.

The 2019 USA Edition will kick off the 2019 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to seven global markets.

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health and 2018 "Inspirational woman of the year" finalist at the Leonie Awards shared, "In the United States women are driving decisions, defining healthcare and shaping policy more than ever. We see it every day, from the clinics and pharmacies in our more than 2000 stores, to the discussions we all have around the dinner table. At Kroger, we are grateful to play a small role in enabling this dialogue, and we are passionate about empowering diversity of all kinds. Our partnership with the 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will enable some of our highest potential associates to share their personal stories and learn from amazing leaders."

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President for Bureau Veritas and the first woman to be appointed to the Group Executive Committee in its 190 year history shared, "Diversity is critical to our business success. Bureau Veritas is committed to gender equality and recognizes the unique contributions that diversity enables. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® for the 2019 USA Edition of the summit."

Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company, the 2018 World Sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky® shared ,"Diversity is at the heart of our business. We strive to create a work environment that provides all our associates equal access to information, development and opportunity. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honored to be a world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ® which will give participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success. I look forward to being part of it!"

The 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® -- the success and leadership summit for women® has as its early sponsor Kroger as Platinum Sponsor, Bureau Veritas and PepsiCo as Silver Sponsors.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of Break the ceiling touch the sky® "The 2019 USA Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® offers Companies a unique opportunity to further prepare their leaders for success, unlock the full potential of diversity on their business and enables participants and delegates to learn and compete with the best in the world. We look forward to contributing towards global gender diversity via our unique initiative."

Registration for the 2019 USA Edition is now open. To register/ book Corporate tables/ sponsor the forum/ view confirmed speakers visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com or email anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore and operates across three segments -- People, Publishing and Public Relations.

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150714/8521504608LOGO

SOURCE House of Rose Professional

Related Links

www.houseofroseprofessional.com

