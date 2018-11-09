2019 Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate Report - Analyzes & Presents Hourly Rates for 2014-2018 + 2019 Forecast by Firm, Position, Key Practice Areas and City

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Valeo 2019 Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.

The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2014-2018 + 2019 Forecast by Firm, Position (Senior Partner with 25 or more years since graduation year, Partner with 24 years or less since graduation year, Counsel, Senior Associate with 5 years or more since graduation year and Associate with 4 years or less since graduation year), key Practice Areas and City.

2018 was the highest rate averages ever for the largest law firms and we expect 2019 to be higher on average by 4% or more overall. Smaller firms' rates will remain stagnant or fall.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. AMLAW-10 Overall Rates

2.1.1 AMLAW-10 Rates by Associate Class Year

2.1.2 AMLAW-10 Rates by Practice Area

2.1.3 AMLAW-10 Rates by City

2.2. AMLAW-50 Overall Rates

2.2.1 AMLAW-50 Rates by Associate Class Year

2.2.2 AMLAW-50 Rates by Practice Area

2.2.3 AMLAW-50 Rates by City

2.3.1 AMLAW-100 Overall Rates

2.3.2 AMLAW-100 Rates by Associate Class Year

2.3.3 AMLAW-100 Rates by Practice Area

2.3.4 AMLAW-100 Rates by City

2.4.1 AMLAW 101-200 Overall Rates

2.4.2 AMLAW 101-200 Rates by Associate Class Year

2.4.3 AMLAW 101-200 Rates by Practice Area

2.4.4 AMLAW 101-200 Rates by City

2.5.1 AMLAW-200 Overall Rates

2.5.2 AMLAW 200 Rates by Associate Class Year

2.5.3 AMLAW-200 Rates by Practice Area

2.5.4 AMLAW-200 Rates by City



3. Non-AMLAW Overall Rates

3.1 Non-AMLAW Rates by Associate Class Year

3.2 Non-AMLAW Rates by Practice Area

3.3 Non-AMLAW Rates by City



4. AMLAW-200 Firms Overall Rates

4.1 AMLAW 200 Firms Rates by Associate Class Year

4.2 AMLAW-200 Firms Rates by Practice Area

4.3 AMLAW-200 Firms Rates by City



5. Non-AMLAW Firms Overall Rates

Companies Featured



Adams and Reese LLP

Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Alston & Bird LLP

Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP

Arent Fox LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Arnall Golden Gregory LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker McKenzie

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Ballard Spahr LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Bracewell LLP

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Brown Rudnick LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck , LLP

, LLP Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Burr & Forman LLP

Carlton Fields Jorden Burt , P.A.

, P.A. Clark Hill Strasburger

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

& Hamilton LLP Cole Schotz P.C .

. Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

Dickinson Wright LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

DLA Piper

Dorsey & Whitney LLC

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Duane Morris LLP

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C .

. Faegre Baker Daniels

Fenwick & West LLP

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

Fish & Richardson PC

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP

Gibbons PC

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani , LLP

, LLP Greenberg Traurig LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Herrick Feinstein LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

& Hart LLP Holland & Knight LLP

& Knight LLP Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP

and Cohn LLP Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Irell & Manella LLP

Jackson Walker LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Jones Day

K&L Gates LLP

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

& Warren LLP Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

& Stockton LLP King & Spalding

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

& Frankel LLP Kutak Rock, LLP

Lane Powell PC

Latham & Watkins LLP

LeClairRyan

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

& Smith LLP Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Locke Lord LLP

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Mayer Brown LLP

McCarter & English LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

& Emery LLP McGuireWoods LLP

Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP

Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

& Scarborough LLP Nixon Peabody LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Pepper Hamilton LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Polsinelli PC

Proskauer Rose LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

& Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP

Robins Kaplan LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

& Lehr LLP Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

& Zabel LLP Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Stinson Leonard Street LLP

Stoel Rives L.L.P .

. Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Thompson & Knight LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Venable LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Williams & Connolly LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

& Gallagher LLP Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

and Dorr LLP Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

& Dicker LLP Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

& Rosati, PC Winston & Strawn LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mz24c/2019_valeo?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

