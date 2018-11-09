2019 Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate Report - Analyzes & Presents Hourly Rates for 2014-2018 + 2019 Forecast by Firm, Position, Key Practice Areas and City
The "Valeo 2019 Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2014-2018 + 2019 Forecast by Firm, Position (Senior Partner with 25 or more years since graduation year, Partner with 24 years or less since graduation year, Counsel, Senior Associate with 5 years or more since graduation year and Associate with 4 years or less since graduation year), key Practice Areas and City.
2018 was the highest rate averages ever for the largest law firms and we expect 2019 to be higher on average by 4% or more overall. Smaller firms' rates will remain stagnant or fall.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. AMLAW-10 Overall Rates
2.1.1 AMLAW-10 Rates by Associate Class Year
2.1.2 AMLAW-10 Rates by Practice Area
2.1.3 AMLAW-10 Rates by City
2.2. AMLAW-50 Overall Rates
2.2.1 AMLAW-50 Rates by Associate Class Year
2.2.2 AMLAW-50 Rates by Practice Area
2.2.3 AMLAW-50 Rates by City
2.3.1 AMLAW-100 Overall Rates
2.3.2 AMLAW-100 Rates by Associate Class Year
2.3.3 AMLAW-100 Rates by Practice Area
2.3.4 AMLAW-100 Rates by City
2.4.1 AMLAW 101-200 Overall Rates
2.4.2 AMLAW 101-200 Rates by Associate Class Year
2.4.3 AMLAW 101-200 Rates by Practice Area
2.4.4 AMLAW 101-200 Rates by City
2.5.1 AMLAW-200 Overall Rates
2.5.2 AMLAW 200 Rates by Associate Class Year
2.5.3 AMLAW-200 Rates by Practice Area
2.5.4 AMLAW-200 Rates by City
3. Non-AMLAW Overall Rates
3.1 Non-AMLAW Rates by Associate Class Year
3.2 Non-AMLAW Rates by Practice Area
3.3 Non-AMLAW Rates by City
4. AMLAW-200 Firms Overall Rates
4.1 AMLAW 200 Firms Rates by Associate Class Year
4.2 AMLAW-200 Firms Rates by Practice Area
4.3 AMLAW-200 Firms Rates by City
5. Non-AMLAW Firms Overall Rates
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mz24c/2019_valeo?w=5
