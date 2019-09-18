2019 "Vanguard Awards" Winners Announced By Intellectual Property Law Section Of The California Lawyers Association

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intellectual Property Law Section of the California Lawyers Association ("IP Law Section") congratulates the winners of the 2019 Vanguard Awards: Hon. Michael Fitzgerald, U.S. District Court Judge, Central District of California; Catherine Lacavera, Vice President, Legal, Google; Francoise Gilbert, CEO, DataMinding; and Anthony Reese, Chancellor's Professor of Law, UC Irvine School of Law. The 2019 Vanguard Awards will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 6:00 p.m. during the 44th Annual IP Institute, "IP Without Borders" conference, November 14-16 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Vanguard Awards, held each year during the IP Law Section's annual IP Institute, honors outstanding legal professionals in the judiciary, private and in-house practice, academia, and the public sector for their significant contributions to the advancement of intellectual property law.

Michael Fitzgerald was nominated to the federal bench in 2011 by then-president Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in 2012. His intellectual property law cases include the well-known 2018 copyright infringement case against Taylor Swift. Judge Fitzgerald was the first openly LGBT person to be appointed to the federal bench in California.

Catherine Lacavera is Vice President, Legal at Google LLC. She manages a team of approximately 300 attorneys and technical advisors and oversees a global litigation docket that has included more than 1000 intellectual property matters with cases involving Viacom, YouTube, Apple, Microsoft and Oracle.

Françoise Gilbert has extensive, in-depth experience with data privacy and security issues, the Internet, eBusiness, and information technology law. She is a prolific speaker throughout the United States and internationally on privacy, security, risk management, outsourcing, information technology, and eBusiness law.

Anthony Reese specializes in copyright, trademark, and internet aspects of intellectual property law. He has been a visiting professor at Stanford Law School and at NYU School of Law, and has taught copyright law in several international programs. Professor Reese has published numerous articles and casebooks on copyright law and digital copyright matters, with a focus on the complexity and nuances of copyright doctrine.

About the IP Institute

The IP Institute is the IP Law Section's flagship annual event. The 2019 multi-day conference includes cutting-edge panels on patent litigation before the European Patent Office and the USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board; the California Consumer Privacy Act and the EU's GDPR; enforcing IP rights in China; pharmaceutical trade secrets; food and IP; big data patents and AI; blockchain; and lootboxes. Information about the IP Institute can be found here.

About the CLA Intellectual Property Law Section

The IP Law Section of the California Lawyers Association (formerly under the State Bar of California) was organized in 1976. With nearly 7,000 members, the IP Law Section is one of the largest intellectual property organizations in the world. For more information on the IP Law Section, click here.

