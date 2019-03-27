2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Named Cars.com "Best Compact SUV of 2019"

CHICAGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of Cars.com's (NYSE: CARS) 2019 Compact SUV Challenge are in, and the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan was named "Best Compact SUV of 2019" for the second time in a row. The 2019 Tiguan competed against six strong contenders for the top rank in the Cars.com Compact SUV Challenge and won over judges with its comprehensive package of exceptional driving dynamics, a comfortable and quiet interior, and a sophisticated multimedia system.

"The Tiguan returns as champion of the challenge based on the strength of how it drives while giving up nothing in roominess, media, safety tech and cabin comfort for it," said Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Newman. "The Tiguan's win is a decisive victory against the newest and best-selling in the class. It topped or tied in a staggering nine out of 16 categories: front seats, rear seats, multimedia and controls, interior quality, powertrain, handling, noise, cargo storage and child-seat fitment."

"We redesigned the Tiguan from the ground up last year to meet the needs of American drivers and their families," said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "Being named 'Best Compact SUV' twice in succession is validation that Tiguan is a serious competitor in the segment."

The Compact SUV Challenge focused on SUVs updated or redesigned since Cars.com's last compact SUV test in 2017. Higher-end trim levels were targeted with a list price spanning $34,000 to $40,000. Every SUV included all-wheel drive, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a moonroof, in-dash navigation, dual automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and all but one had Android Auto. Scoring categories included front- and backseat comfort and amenities, interior quality, cargo provisions, fuel economy, child-safety seat fitment, safety and autonomous features, powertrain, handling, braking, ride quality, noise and value. Testing resulted in the following ranking:

Starting at $25,290 with destination for the front-wheel-drive S, the 2019 Tiguan is available in seven trim levels: S, SE, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL R-Line Black, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line. Every Tiguan comes with a bumper-to bumper People First Warranty, which provides coverage for six years or 72,000 miles (whichever occurs first) and can be transferred to a subsequent owner throughout the remainder of its duration.

For more information, including scoring details, photos and videos from the Cars.com Compact SUV Challenge, visit www.cars.com/news.

About Cars.com

Cars.com is a leading two-sided digital automotive marketplace that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com enables automotive dealers and manufacturers with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

About Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Founded in 1955, Volkswagen of America, Inc., an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWoA) is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. VWoA's operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices, financial service centers, and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. VWoA sells the Atlas, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, e-Golf, Golf, Golf Alltrack, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 650 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen of America online at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

SOURCE Cars.com

Related Links

https://www.cars.com/

