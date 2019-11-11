2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo Held in Zhengzhou, China

The conference integrates various activities such as conference, exhibition, competition, service and business, to gather industry talents through the platform of the conference, shape brand meeting, promote the progress of sensor technology, improve the upstream and downstream industrial chain, optimize the development of industrial system and build an industry ecosystem.

More than 10 academicians attend the conference. Well known enterprises such as China National Petroleum Corporation, Microsoft, SIEMENS, JD, Panasonic, Omron, GE, Honeywell, Dassault systems, Alibaba Cloud etc., and more than 300 enterprises from the world top 500, China top 500 and well-known sensor industry participated in the conference to demonstrate advanced technologies of sensors, internet of things and industrial internet.

APUS, a unicorn company from China and a provider of mobile service to 1.4 billion global users, has helped the promotion of the 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo via the platform built in APUS System and AI powered solution of advertisement distribution.

SOURCE APUS