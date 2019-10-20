2019 World Series to Generate $6.5 Million in Economic Impact to the Nation's Capital Over Two Days

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination DC (DDC), the official destination marketing organization for Washington, DC announced that the Washington Nationals have qualified for the World Series for the first time in franchise history, generating an estimated economic impact of $6.5 million* with two home games against the Houston Astros on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Both games will be played at Nationals Park in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood in Southeast DC with the potential of a fifth game on Sunday, Oct. 27.

"The World Series is an amazing opportunity for the Washington Nationals, their fans and the economic impact for the nation's capital," said Elliott L. Ferguson II, president and CEO, Destination DC. "We're excited to showcase Washington, DC as a premier sports city and ensure fan engagement opportunities at local hotels, restaurants and other businesses are promoted on washington.org/world-series throughout the postseason. Let's go, Nats!"

Opened in 2008, Nationals Park is one of the largest venues in DC, boasting the capacity for nearly 44,000 guests, including standing room. The estimated economic impact of $6.5 million is based off Tourism Economics' impact calculator, which measures total number of visitors to the city, length and type of the event. DDC estimates between 15 and 22 percent of visitors will arrive from out of town during an already eventful time in the city with the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Oct. 21-25 and the 44th Marine Corp Marathon on Oct. 27.

"Beyond the great emotional lift, the World Series is going to translate into lots of economic activity for our city," said Gregory McCarthy, senior vice president of community engagement, Washington Nationals. "Residents will be employed; the city will collect millions in taxes and local businesses will benefit. We're delighted that the city's investment in baseball is yielding such benefits."

DC sports illuminate unique experiences in world-class venues across the city's various neighborhoods, transcending beyond just the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. The 2018 Stanley Cup title for the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena brought excitement to the Penn Quarter and Chinatown neighborhoods, while the recent WNBA championship title for the Washington Mystics at the new Entertainment and Sports Arena enticed fans to an emerging sports hub in the Congress Heights neighborhood. DC United is participating in its first Audi 2019 Major League Soccer Cup playoffs, which started Oct. 19, luring soccer fans to the state-of-the-art Audi Field in Buzzard Point.

Visitors coming to the District for sporting events have the opportunity to discover the real DC experience across the city with so many local businesses supporting the Washington Nationals with special offerings. DDC is highlighting a variety of fan experiences on washington.org/world-series, with over 50 deals and discounts, including the following:

Food & Beverage Deals:

Grab a free draft beer or glass of wine at Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café when you wear any Nationals gear.

Watch the Nationals take on the Houston Astros at Right Proper Brewing Company with happy hour during all World Series games in the back bar or swing to Ivy City Smokehouse for all-day happy hour specials, now through Oct. 30 .

Ice Cream Jubilee created a Nationals-themed ice cream flavor, " Nats Red Velvet ," which is available now in all three stores through the end of the World Series.

Exclusive baseball donuts are available now through the end of the World Series at Farmers & Distillers .

Georgetown Suites baseball package includes $30 Uber credit to transport visitors to the game and discounted $20 nightly parking.

The Jefferson Hotel 's '7th Inning Stretch' package includes free transportation to and from the game, a bucket of beers and a park-approved backpack with treats.

Kimpton George Hotel 's "Stay for the Series" package includes SmarTrip cards, $20 credit at Bistro Bis and free parking for Nats' fans (also applies to Yanks/Astros fans) for $275 per night.

Receive free entry at The Phillips Collection for wearing Washington Nationals gear from Oct. 25-27 .

Use code DCFENCES to receive a 10% discount on tickets to Ford's Theatre production of August Wilson's "Fences." Discount is valid now through Oct. 26 .

Visitors can save 20 percent off online admission to ARTECHOUSE's exhibition Lucid Motion with code LucidNats.

Discover more exclusive deals throughout Washington, DC during the World Series at washington.org/world-series.

Nationals Park will be hosting watch parties on Oct. 22 at 8:08pm and Oct. 23 at 8:07pm. The event is free and open to the public, but guests must have a ticket to enter. Free parking will be available on a first come, first served basis.

*Source: Event Impact Calculator developed by Tourism Economics for Destinations International.

Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nation's capital, is a private, non-profit membership organization of over 1,000 businesses committed to marketing the area as a premier global convention, tourism and special events destination with a special emphasis on the arts, cultural and historic communities. washington.org

