2019 World Tour Of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky® Kicks Off In New York

The Honorable Robert A. McDonald, 8 th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and Retired Chairman, President and CEO of the Procter & Gamble delivered a keynote address on values-based leadership. "The more people and capital you manage, the more deliberate you will have to be about your leadership. So as you grow as a leader, you will need to define your leadership philosophy, starting with your values . Everything begins with the mission and values. You need to ensure your organization is focused on the mission and values and is trained on both," shared McDonald.

Speaking about her successful career journey, Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health commented, "Never ever give up on what you believe in. Never believe that your dreams are too big. Instead get the experiences you need to have a seat at the table and keep working towards your dreams."

Julie Hamilton, Global Chief Customer and Commercial Leadership Officer & Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Follow your Passion as it will lead you to great things. YOU own your career path. Reach out and meet new people, raise your hand and say 'I'm ready and willing to learn' and finally reach down and bring others up with you."

Carolyn Miles, President & CEO, Save the Children shared, "Be open to opportunities. Take your passion and make something happen with it. Think about what you bring as a leader to the table then use that skill and focus on what you do really well to be successful."

Chester Twigg, Global Chief Customer Officer, J&J Consumer Inc. commented, "Learn to be a good listener and a good situational leader. Learn to listen keenly to the person opposite you, understand what it is that person is looking to achieve and then see how you can contribute."

Natalia Shuman, Executive VP, Bureau Veritas speaking about balancing the challenges of home and work life shared, "Train yourself to switch between the two contexts quickly. Try to be present in what you are doing. All of us are just human and colleagues and stakeholders understand that we all have both personal and professional commitments and will be supportive."

Umran Beba, SVP, Chief Diversity & Engagement Officer, PepsiCo added, "Unlock the full potential of diversity on your business by creating an inclusive environment. Diversity matters for growth, innovation, reputation and engagement. Diversity adds value only if we create an inclusive environment. We can all contribute to diversity by showing curiosity and empathy and by demonstrating respect and care."

Kash Shaikh, Founder & CEO, Besomebody Inc shared, "I've learned that while our most purpose-driven journeys begin with passion and vision and belief, it's our resilience that carries us through. What do you do when you get punched in the gut? How do you react when your face hits the floor? How fast can you move when the walls crumble and the road starts to crack? It's those who can take the hits, learn from the blows, and keep going who make the greatest impact. You have to be resilient."

Helen Davis, Chief Supply Officer, RB North America added, "Never ever stop learning. Continue to challenge yourself to evolve and adapt constantly."

Anthony Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and founder of Break the ceiling touch the sky® commented, "Give back, reach out, network. Sometimes all you need is a little love. We can never begin to understand just how difficult a time someone is going through so giving a little more of your time and energy to a colleague who needs the help could be transformational for that person."

Break the ceiling touch the sky – the success and leadership summit for women® is a one-day summit consisting of action-focused panel discussions, keynotes and a special speed mentoring segment led by C-Suite leaders sharing their own and their Companies latest techniques for success and leadership. Companies can enhance the leadership skills of their women leaders and support gender diversity; delegates can leverage the day as an opportunity to connect with outstanding role models from the world's best organizations and learn best practices for leadership, diversity and success. While content is customized for women, male leaders are highly encouraged to attend.

From New York, Break the ceiling touch the sky® now goes to Sydney for the Australia New Zealand Edition on March 4, 2019; Dubai for the Middle East Edition on April 10; Mumbai for the India Edition on May 8; Singapore for the World Edition (and Leonie Awards) on Sept 2, and to London for the Europe Edition in October.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, "The 2019 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® offers Companies a cost effective opportunity to unlock the full potential of gender diversity on their businesses across the world, enable their leaders – both female and male to learn cutting edge best practices for leadership, diversity and success from a broad group of cross-industry peers and then reapply these same practices within their own Companies for positive impact. It also offers champion Companies the opportunity to lead what is now the worlds fastest growing leadership and success forum for women (and men who support diversity)."

