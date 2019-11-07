2019's Fastest-Growing Travel Destinations, Revealed by Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt is once again the fastest-growing international destination for U.S. travelers, but reports show new destinations are on the rise, according to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.

Squaremouth reveals new travel trends for the top 5 fastest-growing international destinations.

5 Fastest-Growing International Destinations for U.S. Travelers

Egypt remains the fastest-growing international destination for the second year in a row with an 84% increase in travelers this year.

secures a top 5 spot with a 42% increase, just two years after the impact of Hurricane Maria.

returns to the top 5 list after experiencing slow growth in 2018.

U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Portugal, and Panama have surpassed Morocco, Tanzania, and Colombia as top 5 fastest-growing tourist destinations over last year.



Year Over Year Increase Egypt + 83.54% U.S. Virgin Islands + 44.30% Puerto Rico + 42.13% Portugal + 40.17% Panama + 32.99%

Average Trip Cost Increases Slightly

Trip cost increased less than 2% on average for the top 5 destinations.

Travelers heading to Egypt saw the highest increase and spent the most on their trips, with an average cost of $5,145 .

saw the highest increase and spent the most on their trips, with an average cost of . Travelers going to Panama spent the least at $3,023 .



Average Trip Cost Year Over Year Change Egypt $5,145 + 12.67% U.S. Virgin Islands $3,744 - 7.04% Puerto Rico $3,086 + 3.63% Portugal $3,908 + 8.23% Panama $3,023 - 8.62%

All Generations Enjoy Top Destinations

Millennial travel saw the highest increase in tourism to Panama , more than doubling over last year.

, more than doubling over last year. Egypt saw the highest increases from Gen Z, Baby Boomer, and Silent Generation travelers.

Surprising Decrease for Popular Destinations

Iceland grew significantly in popularity in 2017 and 2018, however the closure of low cost carrier WOW Airline in March 2019 may have contributed to a 13.28% decline this past year.

grew significantly in popularity in 2017 and 2018, however the closure of low cost carrier WOW Airline in may have contributed to a 13.28% decline this past year. Russia and China also saw a slowdown in growth, decreasing by 4.74% and 4.40% respectively.



Year Over Year Decrease Iceland - 13.28% Russian Federation - 4.74% China - 4.40%

Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com for travel between 1/1/2019-12/31/2019. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

