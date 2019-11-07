2019's Fastest-Growing Travel Destinations, Revealed by Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt is once again the fastest-growing international destination for U.S. travelers, but reports show new destinations are on the rise, according to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.

Squaremouth reveals new travel trends for the top 5 fastest-growing international destinations.

5 Fastest-Growing International Destinations for U.S. Travelers

  • Egypt remains the fastest-growing international destination for the second year in a row with an 84% increase in travelers this year.
  • Puerto Rico secures a top 5 spot with a 42% increase, just two years after the impact of Hurricane Maria.
  • Portugal returns to the top 5 list after experiencing slow growth in 2018.
  • U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Portugal, and Panama have surpassed Morocco, Tanzania, and Colombia as top 5 fastest-growing tourist destinations over last year.

Year Over Year Increase

Egypt

+  83.54%

U.S. Virgin Islands

+  44.30%

Puerto Rico

+  42.13%

Portugal

+  40.17%

Panama

+  32.99%

Average Trip Cost Increases Slightly

  • Trip cost increased less than 2% on average for the top 5 destinations.
  • Travelers heading to Egypt saw the highest increase and spent the most on their trips, with an average cost of $5,145.
  • Travelers going to Panama spent the least at $3,023.

Average Trip Cost

Year Over Year Change

Egypt

$5,145

+  12.67%

U.S. Virgin Islands

$3,744

-  7.04%

Puerto Rico

$3,086

+  3.63%

Portugal

$3,908

+  8.23%

Panama

$3,023

-  8.62%

All Generations Enjoy Top Destinations

  • Millennial travel saw the highest increase in tourism to Panama, more than doubling over last year.
  • Egypt saw the highest increases from Gen Z, Baby Boomer, and Silent Generation travelers.

Surprising Decrease for Popular Destinations

  • Iceland grew significantly in popularity in 2017 and 2018, however the closure of low cost carrier WOW Airline in March 2019 may have contributed to a 13.28% decline this past year.
  • Russia and China also saw a slowdown in growth, decreasing by 4.74% and 4.40% respectively.

Year Over Year Decrease

Iceland

-  13.28%

Russian Federation

-  4.74%

China

-  4.40%

Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com for travel between 1/1/2019-12/31/2019. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH
Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare insurance products side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

