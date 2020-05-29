2020 Accelerating a Generation Syngenta Scholarship recipients look to the future of agriculture

Six regional winners, including D'Angelo and Farr, received a $1,000 scholarship award to support their education. In total, Syngenta awarded $18,000 in scholarships.

Judges selected this year's winners out of a diverse pool of applicants who shared how their roots influenced the way they view the future of the ag industry.

"We received a lot of strong applications this year," said Pam Caraway, communications lead at Syngenta. "This year's applicants have a lot to say about where the industry might be going – and how they will help take it there. The future of our agricultural industry is in good hands."

In his winning video essay, D'Angelo, who's double majoring in plant biology and agriculture and food systems, emphasized the importance of supporting sustainable, profitable production. "The future of agriculture is not simply about growing more food," he said. "It's about growing food in a safe and sustainable way, while preserving the economic viability of the farmer."

Farr, who grew up on a corn, soybean and wheat farm in western Nebraska, struck a similar note. "I see agriculture moving in a direction that is not only more environmentally conscious and efficient, but also more integrated with an intertwined, sustainable system," he said. "That system will give us the ability to adapt to changing economies and a changing climate," he said. Through his studies in weed science, Farr hopes to contribute to that movement.

The other regional winners include:

Kristen Dunning , Dallas, Georgia , an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia

, , an undergraduate student at the Madigan Jean Hawkins , Olympia, Washington , an undergraduate student at the University of Idaho

, , an undergraduate student at the Leah Mosher , Liscomb, Iowa , an undergraduate student at Iowa State University

, , an undergraduate student at Chelsea Newbold , Corvallis, Oregon , a graduate student at Oregon State University

For additional information about the winners and scholarship program, please visit http://www.syngenta-us.com/scholarships. Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

