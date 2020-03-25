2020 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Study, Featuring Profiles of 96 Companies Including Ajinomoto, BASF, Cibus, Novozymes, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Qiagen
Mar 25, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global megatrends are driving the need for higher agricultural yields, creating strong tailwinds for innovative seed traits and biological pesticides and stimulants.
World population growth, coupled with rising incomes, lead to consumption of higher-quality foods, including meat. This, in turn, creates higher consumption of feed crops, including maize, soy, and wheat. At the same time, the total acreage of arable land available for producing crops is under pressure from a range of forces, including growing populations, urbanization, and global warming.
These global forces are creating leverage in the industry to increase productivity and crop yields. Biotechnology provides strategic tools for the agricultural industry to meet these market demands. This report examines the role of these technologies in agriculture and quantifies their market impact.
Agriculture is a fundamental and strategic component of a country. As a result, agricultural technologies provide competitive geographic advantage and are highly desirable. Biotechnologies address the pressing industry need for higher crop yields and other desirable traits. Agricultural biotechnology is a key and growing component of the global agriculture industry and is thus of interest to a wide audience.
This report seeks to provide a qualitative and quantitative description of the agricultural biotechnology industry so that emerging market opportunities can be identified and exploited by the reader. The report does this by examining the main product applications and markets, thereby helping companies to prioritize product opportunities and strategic opportunities. The report highlights key market and industry trends, as well as quantifying the main market segments, in order to help the reader better understand industry structure and changes occurring in the industry.
Rapid changes in technology-intensive fields such as DNA sequencing, gene editing, and synthetic biology are driving new products and applications in agriculture. These developments create unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for agricultural products.
Based on these market and technology dynamics, it is especially timely to examine the agricultural biotechnology industry.
The report includes:
- 32 data tables and 60 additional tables
- A detailed review of the global markets for agricultural biotechnology and other emerging technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of key agricultural biotechnology tools such as next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools, and assaying their role in enhancing the marketplace
- Underlying market opportunities for biotechnology tools, genomic-enabled products, and biotech seeds enhancing growth for the coming five years
- Key merger and acquisitions, joint ventures, and alliances within the large biotechnology companies, allowing them to participate in the upside of new genomics technologies that will enhance their breeding, seed development, and biologics programs
- Company profiles of market-leading participants, Ajinomoto Co, BASF, Cibus, Novozymes, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Qiagen
96 agricultural and biotechnology companies are profiled in this report.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographical Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Scope of Report
- Agricultural Biotechnology Market
- Industry Growth Driving Forces
- Life Cycle Status
- Agricultural Biotechnology Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Introduction to Crop Technologies
- Plant Modification Platforms
- Agricultural Biotechnology Tools
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Biochips
- RNA Interference
- Gene Editing
- Synthetic Biology
- Seed Technologies
- Development of a Genetically Modified Seed
- Agricultural Biologicals
Chapter 5 Agricultural Biotechnology Applications
- Applications Overview
- DNA Sequencing Applications
- Biochip Applications
- RNAi Applications
- RNAi-based Insecticides
- RNAi-based Crop Traits
- Advantages of RNAi in Agriculture
- Synthetic Biology Applications
- Biofuels
- Renewable Chemicals
- Gene Editing and Engineering Applications
Chapter 6 DNA Read, Write and Edit Industries
- Agricultural Seed Genomics Industry
- Biotech Traits Industry
- Sequencing Industry
- Sequencing Instruments Industry
- Long Read Sequencing Industry
- Gene Editing Industry
- Agricultural Biologicals Industry
Chapter 7 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Key Trends
- Discussion of Corporate Deals
Chapter 8 Agricultural Biotechnology Markets
- Forces Driving Industry Growth
- Global Demographic and Land Use Trends
- Demand for Higher Yields
- Rise of the Middle Class in Developing Countries
- Advances in DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies
- New Commercialization Pathways
- Emergence of Critical Mass in Plant Traits Industry
- Market Summary
- Market for Agricultural Biotechnology Tools
- Biochips
- Gene Editing Tools
- RNAi Tools
- DNA Sequencing
- Synthetic Biology Tools
- RNAi Market
- Gene Editing Market
- Gene-edited Biologicals
- Gene-edited Seeds
- Biotech Seed Market
- Synthetic Biology Market
- Polymers
- Enzymes
- Other Renewables
- Biofuels
- Biologicals Market
- Agricultural Biotechnology Regional Markets
- Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Region
- Market for Biotechnology Tools, by Region
- Synthetic Biology-Enabled Market by Region
- Biologicals Market by Region
- Market for Biotechnology Seeds by Region
Chapter 9 Patents
- Sequencing-Related Patent Issues
- Synthetic Biology Industry Patent Analysis
- Gene Editing-Related Patents
- Gene Editing Patents (Sangamo Case Study)
- Biotech Seed-Related Patents
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Adama Agriculture Solutions Ltd.
- Advanta Ltd.
- Agbiome Llc
- Agrisoma Biosciences Inc.
- Agrivida Inc.
- Agreliant Genetics Llc
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Amfora Inc.
- Arborgen Inc.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc.
- BASF AG
- Bayer Ag
- Beam Therapeutics Inc.
- Benson Hill Biosystems Inc.
- Bgi Shenzhen
- Calyxt Inc.
- Cardea Bio
- Cargill, Inc.
- Caribou Biosciences Inc.
- Caszyme
- Certis Usa Llc
- Cibus Inc.
- Corteva Inc.
- Crispr Therapeutics Ag
- Danaher Corp.
- Depixus
- Diversity Arrays Technology
- Dlf Seeds A/S
- DNA Electronics Ltd.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Evogene Ltd.
- Evolva Sa
- Forrest Innovations
- G+Flas Life Sciences Inc.
- Genapsys Inc.
- Gencove Inc.
- Genus Plc
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Genecopoeia
- Harvest Genomics
- Illumina Inc.
- Inari
- Intrexon Corp.
- Isagro Spa
- Joyn Bio
- Kaiima Bio-Agritech Ltd.
- Kaveri Seed Company Ltd.
- Keygene N.V.
- Koch Agronomic Services Llc
- Kws Saat Se
- Maronne Bio Innovations Inc.
- Meiogenix
- Metahelix Life Sciences Ltd.
- Newleaf Symbiotics Inc.
- Nexgen Plants Pty Ltd.
- Nomad Bioscience Gmbh
- Novozymes A/S
- New England Biolabs
- Nucelis Llc
- Ontera
- Origin Agritech Ltd.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Pairwise Plants Inc.
- Performance Plants Inc.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Phalanx Biotech Group
- Pivot Bio
- Plant Bioscience Ltd.
- Plant Health Care Inc.
- Precision Biosciences
- Promega Corp.
- Qiagen Nv
- Qtlomics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Quantapore Inc.
- Quantum Biosystems Inc.
- Rahan Meristem Ltd.
- Real-Time Genomics Inc.
- Recombinetics Inc.
- Rnagri
- S&W Seed Co.
- Sakata Seed Corp.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Sigma Aldrich Corp.
- Syngenta Ag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trace Genomics Inc.
- Trigall Genetics
- Tropic Biosciences Uk Ltd.
- Ugentec
- UPL Ltd.
- Verdeca
- Vilmorin & Cie Sa
- Vhl Genetics
- Yield10 Biosciences Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvkmnz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article