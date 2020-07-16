2020 Akerna Cannabis Industry Mid-Year Review

"The last six months have shown us what it means to be strong, innovative, and resilient not only as an industry, but as a society. Our mid-year review delivers on our commitment to provide more value—more value to the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries, to investors, to governments and to consumers and patients who deserve transparency and accountability in what they are putting in and on their bodies," said Jessica Billingsley, chief executive officer, Akerna. "We have curated what we believe is the most holistic and accurate picture of the cannabis industry today. This collection of actionable business intelligence serves as a reference for anyone interested in better understanding and decision making about the fastest growing industry in the world."

Read the Mid-Year Review: https://info.mjplatform.com/hubfs/072020%20MidYearReview_final.pdf

Cannabis Industry Mid-Year Review Highlights:

Cannabis Capital Markets Analogy to The Tech Crash of Early 2000, Adoption, and Opportunity for Long Term Value , by Andy Sturner and Codie Sanchez , Entourage Effect Capital

, by and , Entourage Effect Capital Cannabis Legalization as a tool for Economic Recovery , by Thomas Roth , Director of Regulatory Services, Akerna

, by , Director of Regulatory Services, Akerna Counterfeiting and Product Safety An examination of how soloCode* can improve consumer confidence, by Gordon Wade , Founder of Category Management for the Consumer-Packaged Goods industry

by , Founder of Category Management for the Consumer-Packaged Goods industry Cannabis as an Essential Business Observations of Innovation and Resilience During the COVID-19 Pandemic , by Nina Simosko , Chief Commercial Officer, Akerna

, by , Chief Commercial Officer, Akerna The Cannabis Industry by the Numbers, What's Selling and Who Is Buying

